Model Laith Ashley stars in Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ music video

Taylor Swift and model Laith Ashley are looking loved up in the music video for ‘Lavender Haze.’

Ashley, who is trans, can be seen at beginning lying half-naked (we presume) in a bed alongside the ‘Style’ singer.

In the video, a restless Swift sits on the end of the bed as she sings, “And you don’t really read into my melancholia.”

As she continues Taylor waves her hand over Ashley’s back which glows in iridescent rainbow colours. A close-up shows a whole galaxy of stars twinkling, possibly indicating the world (or universe) of possibility the two can enjoy in their relationship.

As the chorus builds a lavender haze is emitted from underneath the bed and surrounds Swift who dances around while Ashley sleeps.

Ashley next appears as a weatherman on TV as Swift lounges in a mossy sitting room covered in lavender – the plant, as well as decor and makeup.

The two are reunited in the next scene looking plenty enamoured with one another at a party.

As another haze of lavender fills the room the two dance together, surrounded by friends, but very much with eyes for each other.

“This is an experience I will never forget”

Since the release of Midnights last year Swift has explained the song is about being in love. The phrase was commonly used in the 1950s to talk about being in the midst of a strong love for another.

Taylor’s inclusion of a trans actor and model in a starring role is also particularly significant against the backdrop of anti-LGBTQ sentiment in the US.

Writing on Twitter on Friday (27 January) Swift said “There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible costar @laith_ashley who I absolutely adored working with.”

In response, Ashley typed: “Thank you so much @taylorswift13 for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget.”

Thank you so much @taylorswift13 for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. https://t.co/tzkH3a7mos — Laith Ashley De La Cruz (@laith_ashley) January 27, 2023

In a separate tweet, he added:

“Still at a loss for words. Trying to gather myself and my thoughts. I am so grateful. Thank you @taylorswift13“

Still at a loss for words. Trying to gather myself and my thoughts. I am so grateful. Thank you @taylorswift13 — Laith Ashley De La Cruz (@laith_ashley) January 27, 2023

Midnights is streaming now.