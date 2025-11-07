Matt Terry releases new single ‘SUPERGLUE’, marking a ‘going for gold’ moment as he teases upcoming music

Matt Terry, X Factor winner and chart-topping artist, has just dropped his brand-new single, ‘SUPERGLUE’, calling this new musical direction his “going for gold” moment.

The track, released today (7 November), marks an exciting new chapter for Terry, nearly nine years after his X Factor victory and the release of his debut album, Trouble, in 2017.

His winner’s single, ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ – written by Ed Sheeran – featured on that album and reached number three on the UK Singles Chart.

“This song is about going for gold, letting go of doubt, leaving Plan B behind” – Matt Terry on new single ‘SUPERGLUE’

In ‘SUPERGLUE’, Terry explores themes of self-trust and resilience. He described the track as his “going for gold” moment.

“This song is about going for gold, letting go of doubt, leaving Plan B behind and trusting that even if it all falls apart, you’ve got your ‘SUPERGLUE’ to put you back together,” he said in a statement.

He reflected further on the meaning of the title: “For me, that’s the people who have stuck around and supported me through this life so far, and I’ve done the same for them.”

During his time on The X Factor and in the years following, Terry faced significant media speculation about his sexuality, which caused him to take a break from releasing new music.

When did Matt Terry come out as gay?

In October 2023, Terry returned to the spotlight with ‘You Don’t Know Nothing,’ his first solo release in over five years. This was followed by 2024 single ‘Ghost of Me”, and in March 2024 came ‘His Car.’

The singer-songwriter publicly came out as gay in using that very single, serving as an apology to the first man he fell in love with, whom he had asked to keep their relationship a secret.

In November 2024, he released an EP titled Closure, a five-track collection he describes as his most personal work to date.

“Right now I’m creating my favourite music yet” – Terry on upcoming music

Teasing his latest music, Terry said: “Right now I’m creating my favourite music yet, because I am the favourite version of myself I have ever been.”

He added: “I’ve built this fresh sound with two incredibly talented friends of mine and I know that it’s music for the world’s ears. It’s punchy, daring, uplifting, me – and, in my humble opinion, just undeniably GREAT MUSIC.”

Written by himself, Jack Champion Morgan and Jordan Rawson, ‘SUPERGLUE’ is available to stream now on Spotify.