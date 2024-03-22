Matt Terry opens up about sexuality in tender new song ‘His Car’

The X-Factor winner, Matt Terry, has opened up about his sexuality for the first time in his music on his new single ‘His Car.’

The song – out now – sees Terry, who won the 13th season of the reality show, address a relationship he had with a man in his early twenties in the emotional and tender track.

Over a gentle piano, Terry delicately sings: “Is it the pain or is it the love that I should have him all along? / I used to kiss him in the back of his car / Hiding from the world who we are / I’m sorry for every single lie.”

Terry also sings of not telling his family about his former partner and not holding hands in public. He has said of ‘His Car’ it’s “an apology to the first man I ever loved.” He added: “I asked him to keep our relationship under wraps for many years. This one is for your everyday boy next door falling in love with another.”

“Today I know exactly who I am and I absolutely love the human I have become” – Matt Terry

Discussing his experiences in the spotlight Terry also said: “I came on to the music scene in 2016 where my sexuality was the forefront of every conversation. Protecting myself I walked away to discover myself naturally and privately. As a young man without any experience in that area of life, how was I supposed to tell anybody who I was if I didn’t know myself?



“Today I know exactly who I am and I absolutely love the human I have become. With this story of mine I want to uplift and shine light on a huge part of the LGTBQ community that aren’t as present in our music industry or media.”

‘His Car’ was written by Terry and producer Xoro (Tim Kulawik). The music video was Terry with the filmmaker Courtney Nathan Phillip. Since debuting on The X-Factor in 2016, Terry has charted with ‘When Christmas Comes Around,’ landing in the number three spot. His debut track ‘Sucher For You’ earned 130 million streams and he has a platinum Top 20 hit ‘Sύbeme La Radio’ on which he collaborated with Enrique Iglesias and Sean Paul. Last year he returned with ‘You Don’t Know Nothing’ and ‘Ghost of Me’.

‘His Car’ is streaming now.