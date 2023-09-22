Tickets for Matt Smith in London West End’s An Enemy of the People on sale now

Doctor Who and The Crown star Matt Smith will be heading to London’s West End in a production of An Enemy of the People for a limited run early next year, with tickets on sale now.

The actor will be treading the boards of the Duke of York’s theatre in Covent Garden between 6 Febuary and 6 April, 2024.

This will mark the actor’s second residence of the prestigious theatre, 15 years after 2008’s revival of That Face. It will also see a return to the stage for Matt after his performance alongside Claire Foy in Lungs at the Old Vic in 2019.

Tickets for An Enemy of the People are available now (Image: Provided)

An Enemy of the People tells the story of Dr. Stockmann (Matt Smith), who makes a shocking discovery about the contaminated waters at his town’s popular baths. He faces resistance and retaliation from the authorities and townspeople, who have much to lose from the discovery.

The German theatre director Thomas Ostermeier originally conceived and directed this new adaptation of the 1882 play. It will mark the first time he has brought his vision of the classic work to the English-speaking West End stage.

Audience participation plays a huge role

Ostermeier invites the audience to actively participate in debating the ethics of the story with Dr. Stockmann, creating an immersive, town hall-style atmosphere in his production. This interactive element will allow London audiences to engage directly with Matt’s character and the complex moral issues at the heart of this classic.

“Thomas Ostermeier pushes the form and boundaries of theatre; I have been a fan for quite some time,” Matt said in a statement. “It is an honour to be able to work with him on this great play and become part of this unique project.”

Buy An Enemy of the People tickets now

Tickets for An Enemy of the People are on sale now through LOVEtheatre. Click here to buy your tickets.