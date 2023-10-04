Manchester’s Anna Phylactic joins Dragula season 5 as show’s first UK queen

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 5 cast has just been announced, with Manchester queen Anna Phylactic joining the lineup of the alternative US drag contest.

Announcing her participation on IG, Anna posted a picture of herself in a bee-themed outfit – the symbol of her city.

She is part of the “Family Gorgeous” alongside Cheddar Gorgeous and Banksie, who is currently starring in series 5 of Drag Race UK.

“Repping the Manchester worker bee but with a dark(Annaphyactic)twist [sic],” she wrote.

“I don’t think I need to say whose team I am this season. So in awe of my gorgeous sister!!” Cheddar Gorgeous shared on Instagram.

Anna’s involvement marks the arrival of the show’s first ever British queen since it began in 2016.

“This is one of the most dynamic, diverse, exciting casts we’ve ever had on Dragula,” the Boulet Brothers said about the cast. “We can’t wait for viewers to fall in love with (and be horrified by) them this season.”

“This is the best-looking season of the show yet” – Boulet Brothers

The brothers will be directing the show for the first time this season, saying they’ve “brought in some incredibly talented new team members who are really elevating what you will see on screen.”

“I can’t wait for fans to see these new competitors” (Image: Scotty Kirby)

“This is the best-looking season of the show yet, and I can’t wait for fans to see these new competitors. They are truly the most impressive drag artists I have ever seen on-screen,” said Swanthula, one half of the duo.

The show’s creators have also confirmed a number of guest judges. These include Oppenheimer actor David Dastmalchian, horror author Tannanarive Due, and season 3 winner Landon Cider.

The full Dragula season 5 cast is as follows:

Anna Phylactic

Blackberri

Cynthia Doll

Fantasia Royale Gaga

Jarvis Hammer

Jay Kay

Niohuru X

Onyx Ondyx

Orkgotic

Satanna

Throb Zombie

How to watch Dragula season 5

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 5 will be streaming from 31 October 2023. It will be available to stream in the US on AMC+ or in the UK on the Shudder app, as well as through the Shudder channel on Amazon Prime Video.