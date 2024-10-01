Madonna teases new music with Confessions producer Stuart Price

Pop fans rejoice! Madonna is cooking something up in the studio.

The Queen of Pop shared some pictures on Instagram from the recording studio, tagging the producer Stuart Price, who also appeared in the snaps.

“London Calling,” she wrote. “Back in the Stu with Stuart Price.”

Madonna and Price previously worked together on the singer’s beloved 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, a record which housed iconic singles like ‘Hung Up’, ‘Sorry’ and ‘Jump’.

The pair partnered up once more when Price, who has also worked with artists like Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue and the Pet Shop Boys, signed on as the musical director of Madonna’s Celebration Tour.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider revealed that working on the tour together “reignited the spark” between singer and producer.

“She has fire in her belly and cannot wait to get started”

“Madonna is ready to put down some new tunes,” they said, adding: “She has fire in her belly and cannot wait to get started.”

Rumours about Madonna’s 15th studio album have circulated ever since the singer released her last record, 2019’s Madame X.

In 2023, the singer shared a behind the scenes of herself alongside pop hitmaker Max Martin, who has worked with the likes of Britney Spears, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

“When it doubt go to work,” she wrote on social media. “Nothing shuts down the noise or the naysayers more then [sic] being in the creative process.”

Meanwhile, in a message shared on Madonna’s 66th birthday, her manager, Guy Oseary, teased that the singer may even head out on tour again.

“The Celebration Tour may be over… for now,” he wrote.

It’s been five years since Madonna last released an album, the longest gap between record releases in the singer’s four decade-long career.

Given the significance of Confessions on a Dance Floor among Madonna fans, news that the singer is working with Price again is sure to spark excitement.

We just hope we don’t have to wait too long to hear the fruits of their labour.