Madame Tussauds unveils 7 new Harry Styles figures

Harry Styles is returning to Madame Tussauds not just for a second time, but seven more times.

The ‘Late Night Talking’ singer, 29, has been strikingly recreated in seven brand new figures which will be available for the public to see up close from 27 July 2023.

Madame Tussauds locations in London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, and Sydney will display a different model of the Grammy-award-winning artist.

London will play host to a figure modeled after Styles’ look at the My Policeman premiere in 2022. This Harry is dressed in a double-breasted hunter-green blazer adorned with a large flower broach, pistachio green trousers, ivory boots, and a bright green handbag. The look is completed with his classic pearl necklace jewellery.

The ‘As It Was’ singer’s signature style has been captured across the remaining six models.

Madame Tussauds Berlin gets Harry in his pink leather waistcoat and oversized pink fur coat from Coachella. Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds New York will be dazzled by Harry’s rainbow sequined jumpsuit, also worn at Coachella.

Madame Tussauds Amsterdam will see a Harry in a pink embroidered double-breasted suit. A bronze fringed sequin vested Harry will take up residence in Madame Tussauds Hollywood location while its Singapore sister gets Harry decked out in his iconic blue and yellow two-piece from the Glasgow leg of the Love On Tour tour.

Finally, the down-under branch gets Harry in a pink and red ensemble complete with a pink feather boa.

Angela Jobson, the Global Brand Director for Madame Tussauds, said of “one of the biggest stars in the world right now,” that “we jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection.”

Styles already got the Madame Tussauds treatment as a member of One Direction.

“We cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide,” Jobson added.

Tim Waters, the General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, described the seven figures as a “testament to Harry’s incredible star power.”