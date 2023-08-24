Madame Tussauds unveils Lil Nas X figure donning iconic bright pink Grammy’s look

Lil Nas X has become the latest star to see themselves turned into a wax figure at London’s iconic Madam Tussauds attraction.

The ‘Call Me By Your Name’ singer, will be gracing the line-up ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Guests visiting Madame Tussauds London will get to see the Diamond-selling artist styled in the head-turning hot pink cowboy outfit he wore to the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Fans will get to see a custom-made recreation of the Atelier Versace, complete with a stunning leather jacket embellished with gold details, Swarovski crystals and Medusa head buttons.

“We can’t wait for fans of this music icon to step through our famous doors this bank holiday weekend”

The jacket lies on top of a matching pink mesh top, as well as some very classic Lil Nas X accessories.

These include a bondage-inspired leather harness and elaborately printed scarfs wrapped around his wrists.

We love it! (Image: Supplied)

Of course, there’s cowboy boots and a hat to finish things off. They feature alongside gold Versace jewellery and the addition of the star’s sparkling iced-out grills. Unsurprisingly, the latter was at Lil Nas X’s request.

The 24-year-old already has an extensive list of accomplishments. One of the most notable – becoming the first publicly gay rapper nominated in top categories at the Grammys.

This will mark the second time that Lil Nas X has been immortalised in Madame Tussauds global estate. His first figure launched in September 2022 at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Lil Nas X is truly and unapologetically himself. Always pushing boundaries when it comes to cultural norms, fashion and his music.

“We think his authenticity, and his eclectic fashion sense, is why he’s so beloved worldwide.

He went on to describing “working closely” with the musician. This was to “ensure his new figure’s look and pose fully convey his genuine presence and personality for fans to meet.”

Waters revealed of the star: “He made a specific request for his figure’s arm to be outstretched with his palm facing upwards so that fans could hold his hand as they meet him. A touching request we know his fans will love.

“We can’t wait for fans of this music icon to step through our famous doors this bank holiday weekend and take in the experience of meeting Lil Nas X’s new figure in all its glory.”