Love Island USA airs same-sex kiss – and UK fans are all saying the same thing

Love Island USA viewers saw islanders Johnnie Garcia and Kassy Castillo kiss in last night’s episode – the first time a same-sex kiss has aired on the USA version.

The pair have become closer friends in recent days, after both experiencing romance with fellow contestant Leonardo Dionicio.

But fans were so not ready for the latest twist which saw Casa Amor bombshell Johnnie and OG islander Kassy confirm they have feelings for each other.

“I obviously find you attractive, obviously, I just didn’t know if you felt the attraction too, and I wanted to see if you’re seeing that,” Kassy told her in the latest episode.

“Bitch, I’ve been seeing it, what do you mean?” Johnnie replied.

Kassy continued: “I just wanted to know – we joke around and stuff – but I didn’t know if it was really joking or not,” to which Johnnie confirms she isn’t.

The pair sweetly laughed and nodded at each other after opening up about their feelings. Johnnie then explained how “fun” and “comfortable” Kassy makes her feel.

“Those aren’t things you find in people very often, where you get to be somebody else when you’re with them,” she added

Her fellow islander agreed: “When I’m seeing you, I think we’d be cute together and I wouldn’t mind exploring more.”

ITV in 2021: Same sex pairings on Love Island would be a "logistical difficulty."



Tweak the format! https://t.co/l7xOAZTGSn — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 21, 2023

The pair then lean in for a lengthy kiss, before collapsing onto the bed and laughing after the sweet moment.

UK viewers have been quick to point out ITV’s previous response to suggestions of a queer version of Love Island.

if love island UK isn't on this by next summer I swear to god it's over https://t.co/GApeCfM7c0 — Port of R.I.C.O (@ElonMusgraves) August 21, 2023

“In terms of gay Islanders, I think the main challenge is regarding the format of Love Island,” ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri said to RadioTimes.com back in 2021.

“There’s a sort of logistical difficulty, because although Islanders don’t have to be 100 percent straight, the format must sort of give [the] Islanders an equal choice when coupling up.”

i really hope the producers are having crisis meetings to discuss this logistical nightmare that has been sprung on them. im in shock. truly. — Bally Singh (@putasinghonit) August 21, 2023

TV critic Scott Bryan tweeted in response: “ITV in 2021: Same sex pairings on Love Island would be a ‘logistical difficulty.’ Tweak the format!”

“It’s so easy to do it though – cast bisexual people, and let the cast figure it out for themselves,” someone else agreed.

A fan added: “UK could never! especially how they starting specifying opposite genders in challenges, bc in recent years girls started lipsing eachother instead of boys.”

“I really hope the producers are having crisis meetings to discuss this logistical nightmare that has been sprung on them. I’m in shock. truly,” another viewer joked.

The only time fans have seen a same-sex pairing on the UK show was way back in 2016, when Katie Salmon and Sophie Gradon coupled up.