Louise on poptastic return with new single and LP: ‘I feel better than I’ve ever felt’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“I’m backing myself!” says a glowing Louise Redknapp over Zoom, brimming with good vibes. “From the shoes I decide to wear to what single I decide to put out!”

She has every reason to be confident. The pop veteran – who scored a string of top 10 hits in the 90s and beyond, first as a member of girl band Eternal and then as a solo star – is back with a new album of polished confections, thanks in part to an array of big-name collaborators – MNEK (Beyonce, Little Mix) and Jon Shave (Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX) among them.

“Walking into the studio with some of the biggest songwriters in the UK at the moment, you feel, ‘Am I good enough?’” admits Louise. “Then you go, yeah, I really am, actually. It’s backing yourself.”

“I wouldn’t have a career without that community” – Louise on her LGBTQ fans

First single ‘Confession’, out today, is a glittering, ambient toe-tapper, and an unapologetic statement of desire. (“I fell into your bed…” is Louise’s favourite lyric.) It’s worthy of vintage Madonna and Kylie Minogue, and yet, could slot just easily into a modern-day Jessie Ware album. It’s indicative of the whole album’s carefree, dancefloor-ready vibe.

“As a body of work and sound, it’s very upbeat. A real ‘get ready on a Friday night’ type of album,” says Louise. “There aren’t ‘sad’ songs – there are songs that are inspiring and aspirational, like ‘Kill My Vibe’, where I’m extremely honest about how I felt, especially around that time.” Here, the star seemingly references her 2017 divorce from footballer Jamie Redknapp, with whom she shares two grown-up sons, Charles and Beau. “The lyrics are harder-hitting than any I’ve written before. But underneath, the feeling is: ‘Let’s just have a good time.’”

“You can lose yourself a bit as a mum and a wife – I’ve come out the other side” – Louise on finding herself

“This album’s quite personal,” she goes on. “I wrote most of it with a great group of songwriters and producers, but I didn’t hold back in anything I had to say. It’s something I’m not known for. I can be quite guarded. I’m careful of the things I say. But here, I’ve brought the sassy part of Louise. ‘F**k it – I’m just gonna say it!’ People can make of it what they want!”

Here, the former Strictly contestant reflects on her pop legacy, her effusive LGBTQ allyship (click here for a refresher on that Eternal debacle) and loving life at 50!

Hi Louise! How does it feel to be releasing new music?!

I’m excited! It’s a new feeling. Because I’ve made an album here that even I didn’t think I would make. The calibre of people I’ve worked with… We all set out with this dream of ‘I want to make a new album’. But you never really know. You have an idea of how you want it to be, where you want it to go to. But it doesn’t always happen that way. You play around, trying to create what’s going to work and rethink the whole thing. On this album, for some reason, it just fell into place. The likes of Jon Shave, Anya Jones, MNEK, all these people, all of a sudden got involved. I didn’t expect it at this stage in my life or career, if I’m totally honest.

It sounds modern, but also classic you, which is a good move.

What I wanted was for the sound to feel current; like ‘Confession’, it needed to sit back then, but also very much in the world of music and what’s happening today. It’s a good time for women to be coming out with music. There’s a lot of positivity.

What aspect of the album are you most proud of?

The level of vulnerability. There’s a song called ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’. It talks about stupid things, like walking into a restaurant on your own for the first time [after a relationship ends]; things that you haven’t done for a really long time. Finding a new way of existing, so to speak. Finding your confidence. Getting back out there and doing music. Actually, that’s where my confidence comes from as a human being. Anything positive, I draw from my job.

Do you have a favourite lyric?

I have a few. ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ is very raw, vulnerable and lovely. I explain it as a love letter to myself. With ‘Confession’, it’s like, “as I fell into your bed…” Whoops! Damn… I love the cheekiness. There are sassy lyrics. “I love you, but I love me more.” “Falling in love can be detrimental to your health.” It goes through so many things people experience. And I’m saying it all, basically!

Other favourite songs?

I love ‘Love Me More’. Everybody needs to sometimes get up and say, I love you, but I’m going to be OK with loving myself more. Concentrate on making yourself happy.

It’s fair to say, you’ve been through a lot, and this album is you making it clear that you’re in a good place now…

I am. Listen, there are always ups and downs in life. This album was about going: ‘Hang on a minute. I’m good! I’m doing what I love! I’m a fighter. And I’m good at what I do. I’m not going to be made to feel not by anyone.’

What do your sons think of the music?

In the past they’ve been a bit dubious! They haven’t listened to loads, but what I have played them, they said: ‘Mum, you’ve come up with some blinders, actually.’ I did a show a couple of years ago at Shepherd’s Bush. They don’t usually come and watch me. I’m just Mum when I’m home. One was like: ‘You’re actually a much better singer than I thought you were!’ Cheers, babe!

Can we do a blind ranking of your old singles? First, ‘Naked’…

Maybe number three. Did you think it would be higher? Look, for me, it’s all about the routine, the video, the look, the feel – an era. As a song to sing, it’s really weird! On stage, if I’m not doing a full-on dance routine, it’s quite hard, with a band, to create this vocal. It’s a hard song to perform, weirdly.

‘Let’s Go Round Again’?

I love it. I’d probably put that at one. When you’ve got a live band, your singers, and that bassline, that funk guitar… that’s my guilty pleasure in music. I love funk guitar and a good baseline! As a singer, you can lose all inhibitions when performing that song.

‘2 Faced’?

I’m going to go number two, actually. When I brought it out, it was unexpected from me. Lyrically, I think it’s quite clever. It brings a different side to my personality, maybe. It’s harder.

‘Pandora’s Box’?

I forgot about that one! I’m going to have to go four. It’s a big sound; a rockier feel. And it’s quite sexy. A tough sexiness.

Finally, ‘Arms Around the World’…

Everyone loves that one. It’s a feel-good song. Lyrically, it’s about putting your arms around everyone. The sentiment behind that song goes a long way. It’s about love, honesty – it has a united feel. I think that’s why it’s usually most people’s favourite throughout the catalogue.

Your LGBTQ allyship – can you describe your journey with that?

It just goes without saying. It’s hard to put it into words. It’s not ‘I must do this’. From the get-go, the community were there. I wouldn’t have a career without that community. I feel a huge amount of love, and I want to give that back. I enjoy it. I support, I love, and I’m proud. I’ll always stand up for what I believe in. I’ll never break from doing that. I’m good with other people’s opinions – no judgement here – but never tell me what opinion I should have, what I should and shouldn’t do, what I should and shouldn’t stand for. I’ll stick to my lane on that. … The overwhelming support [from the community] is just incredible. Why would I not want to give back to that? Why would I not want to stand side-by-side with that? I’ll always support that community.

How do you think you’d feel if you were coming up in the industry today, with the level of transparency required of artists, and the level of criticism with social media? Does that stuff still hurt even when you’re experienced with it?

Oh my god, it hurts. Anything nasty that you read. You can be as smart as anything. You could have done this for all the years, take it with a pinch of salt, water off a duck’s back, all those things, but no, that’s not the reality. I don’t care how big the star – it’s not the reality. … But at the same time, you learn to accept it for what it is. It’s judgement. And I’m lucky, I’ve had a lot of great support as well. I focus on that.

I love how many top 10s you had over such a long period of time – 10 years. Have you ever stopped and looked at that!

You probably know better than me! It’s so weird, when it’s your own career. You constantly move onto the next. I feel super lucky 30 years on to be coming with an album I think is probably the best I’ve ever made for so many reasons.

What’s the most fabulous thing about being in your 50s?

I was dreading turning 50, I’m not gonna lie. It freaked me out for a bit. I really panicked. I said to my friends, can we just stop mentioning the number! ‘I’m not turning 50 – it’s just a birthday!’ Now I realise I don’t feel any different than my 40s, so I’m all good with it! I look at women I admire, especially in the music industry, the likes of Kylie and so many more, you realise it doesn’t mean anything. It is just a number. I feel better than I’ve ever felt in myself and my ability. That drive and ambition, without any question – I don’t think I’ve had that until the last few years.

It helps that you look the same as you did 30 years ago…

I don’t know about that. I had to turn the overhead lights off! They were a bit scary! I’m fortunate – I’m living my best life right now. My kids are a bit older, so I have lots of freedom to go out there and throw myself at whatever I want to throw myself at, whatever that may be. I know I’ve spoken about this before – you can lose yourself a bit, as a mum and a wife. You can lose a bit of your way. I’ve come out the other side. My kids are now young adults themselves; you have time back, and you’re not quite sure what to do with it. In my mind, I’ve made a fabulous album, and I’m going to wear fabulous clothes, and sing my heart out! You can see how blonde I’ve gone – apparently, they have more fun! I’ll let you know!

‘Confession’ is streaming now