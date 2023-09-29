Lost Boys & Fairies: First look images at the BBC’s upcoming gay drama

The BBC has released some images giving us a first look at the upcoming drama, Lost Boys & Fairies.

Leading the series created and written by Welsh writer Daf James are Hawkeye‘s Fra Fee and Deceit‘s Sion Daniel Young.

Sharon D Clarke in Lost Boys & Fairies (Image: BBC) Elizabeth Berrington as Jackie, Fra Fee as Andy, and Sion Daniel Young as Gabriel in Lost Boys & Fairies (Image: BBC) Maria Doyle Kennedy as Sandra in Lost Boys & Fairies (Image: BBC)

A synopsis for the show reads: “The series follows Gabriel (Young), a singer and artiste-extraordinaire at Cardiff’s queer club-space ‘Neverland’ and his partner Andy (Fee), as they adopt their first child.

“But Gabriel has a history and he will need to embark upon a journey of self-discovery and attempt to repair his relationship with his dad before he can truly begin to parent 7-year-old Jake.”

Fra Fee as Andy and Sion Daniel Young as Gabriel (Image: BBC)

Speaking last year, creator Daf James said: “It means the world to me that this queer, Welsh, adoption story has found its home on BBC One.

“It’s a story I’m deeply passionate about,” thanking the show’s producers for “empowering me to tell it authentically and without compromise.”

Sion Daniel Young as Gabriel and Fra Fee as Andy (Image: BBC)

The series also stars Elizabeth Berrington, Sharon D Clarke, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Arwel Gruffydd, and Shaheen Jafargholi. Mali Ann Rees, William Thomas, Gwyneth Keyworth, and Gwawr Loader also feature.

The series, filmed in and around Cardiff, is directed by James Kent (Testament of Youth), and produced by Duck Soup Films

Lost Boys & Fairies will be coming to BBC One as well as the BBC iPlayer next year.