Lady Gaga announces Joker companion album Harlequin

Lady Gaga has announced a surprised album, Harlequin, out on 27 September.

In an Instagram post, Gaga shared the title of the record, calling it a “companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux“, her upcoming movie, which co-stars Joaquin Phoenix.

The album cover sees Gaga in clown makeup, similar to the type favoured by her character in the film, standing in a shower while wearing a lifejacket.

The singer previously teased the album with a number of cryptic billboards in Los Angeles and New York emblazoned with the words “LG 6.5”.

She has also spent the last three days uploading mysterious teasers to Instagram.

The singer released the tracklist for the album, along with a pre-order for the physical editions, on her website.

See the tracklist for Lady Gaga’s Harlequin below:

1. Good Morning

2. Get Happy

3. Oh, When The Saints

4. World On A String

5. If My Friends Could See Me Now

6. That’s Entertainment

7. Smile

8. The Joker

9. Folie à Deux

10. Gonna Build A Mountain

11. Close To You

12. Happy Mistake

13. That’s Life

The project was previously teased in an interview Gaga gave with Vogue. However, the project seems to be different from the singer’s upcoming pop album, known currently as LG7.

In an Instagram post, Gaga teased that the first single from that project would be released in October, with the album to follow in 2025.

Meanwhile, the singer is currently promoting the upcoming film, Joker: Folie à Deux. In the movie, which is a sequel to the 2019 film Joker, she plays Harleen “Lee” Quinzel, also known as Harley Quinn, a patient at the Arkham State Hospital.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit cinemas on 4 October. Harlequin will be available to stream from 27 September, with a physical release to follow on 11 October.