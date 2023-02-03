Kylie Minogue’s 10 best singles ranked

Ahead of her big WorldPride moment on 24 February, we’re revisiting the best tracks the Aussie pop princess Kylie Minogue has given us over her 36-year pop career.

Our Kylie top 10 was the subject of a rather heated debate at Attitude HQ, but eventually, we came to the following conclusion – and yes, no doubt we’ve skipped a few of your favourites, but that’s bound to happen when Ms. Minogue has released more than 50+ singles, most of them absolute winners…

10) ‘Put Yourself In My Place’ (1994)

It may not have been her most successful single, but ‘Put Yourself In My Place’ remains a gem from the star’s slightly more challenging Deconstruction era. The video features a naked Kylie floating around a spaceship. Amazing.

9) ‘On A Night Like This’ (2000)

‘Spinning Around’ may have signaled her ‘comeback’, but its follow-up ‘On A Night Like This’ that holds a special place in our hearts. The Abbey Road Sessions version of the track is also sublime.

8) ‘Love At First Sight’ (2002)

We imagine this 2002 single features quite highly on most Kylie fans’ top 10s. Kylie referenced ‘Love At First Sight’ when trying to describe 2014’s ‘Into The Blue’ in an interview, and we can definitely see why.

7) ‘Get Outta My Way’ (2010)

Kylie’s message to a lover who is leaving her less than satisfied showed a sassier side to the little Aussie pop rocket than we were used to. As always, she pulls it off with ease.

6) ‘Better The Devil You Know’ (1990)

‘Better The Devil You Know’ is probably the campest Kylie track in our top ten and it remains brilliant nearly 25 years after its release. It’s also provided some of the most extravagant Kylie tour numbers, like this and this.

5) ‘All The Lovers’ (2010)

Kylie couldn’t have picked a better lead single from Aphrodite. Not only is ‘All The Lovers’ quintessentially Kylie, it has a charm that appeals to more than just us gays – its sense of euphoria is irresistible to even the hardest of pop cynics.

4) ‘Confide in Me’ (1994)

‘Confide In Me’ is a Kylie song of epic proportions. Undoubtedly the highlight from Kylie’s mid-90s move into less straightforwardly “poppy” territory, ‘Confide In Me’ is an alluring dance ballad, and one of the highlights of Kylie’s live shows.

3) ‘Wow’ (2008)

This is the song that should have kicked off 2007’s X campaign. Team Kylie can probably see the error of their ways now. As ‘Wow’ sounds just as amazing today as when we first heard it.

2) ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ (2001)

An Ultimate KM playlist wouldn’t be complete without giving mention to Kylie’s 2001 enormo-hit ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’. Just sublime.

1) ‘Slow’ (2004)

‘Slow’ proves that sometimes less is actually more – and we’re not just talking about the song’s accompanying music video. It’s a seductive piece of synth-pop that, for us, remains her best track to date.

This article was originally published on Attitude.co.uk in 2017.