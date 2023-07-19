Kit Connor doesn’t want to be ‘that guy’ as he discusses reaction to bulking up

Kit Connor has opened up about the reaction to his body transformation since landing his role in Heartstopper.

Former Attitude cover star Kit shot to fame as rugby player Nick on Heartstopper last year.

Earlier this year, the 19-year-old actor went viral and made headlines after showcasing his muscular physique in a video with fitness influencer Sebastian Massiah.

Kit, who will soon be returning for season two of the hit Netflix show, added that he got “embarrassed” after posting a picture of his bulked up physique on social.

“Anyone else does it, I’m like, Yeah, absolutely, body positivity!” – Kit Connor

Opening up in a new interview with Vulture, he said of bulking up: “I wouldn’t say I was forced into it by fans, but it was me as a young adult coming to terms with the body that I had and feeling I wasn’t completely equipped to play the role [of Nick].”

“That wasn’t a good way of thinking,” he added. “But I was a teenager. I still am.”

Kit Connor at the Attitude Awards 2022 (Image: Attitude)

Furthermore adding he doesn’t want to be “that guy” when it comes to posting shirtless photos on social media, Kit went on: “I saw that picture and I posted it and then I immediately was like, Oh my God, this is embarrassing.“

The Rocketman actor continued: “Anyone else does it, I’m like, Yeah, absolutely, body positivity! But when it comes to me, I’m just like, Absolutely not.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kit addressed coming out publicly as bisexual on social media last year.

Explaining he went to sleep after tweeting on the matter after pressure to disclose his sexuality from the public, Kit said: “Then, the next morning, I just realized, Oh God, what did I do? In my head, I was just like, I want it to stop. I didn’t think about the reaction.”

However, Kit says the overall positive reaction to the admission gave him “a lot of hope for mankind, I suppose.”

Heartstopper season two launches on 3 August.