Kim Petras and Paris Hilton team up for shimmery new version of Stars Are Blind: Listen

In a duet made in pop culture heaven, Kim Petras and Paris Hilton have teamed up for a new version of Paris’s 2006 single ‘Stars Are Blind’.

The song – officially named ‘Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)’ – was uploaded to streamers today (Friday 2 June 2023).

Paris’s signature hit from her short-livd music career originally reached number five on the UK single charts and number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Kim enthused: “Stars are blind is one of my favorite pop songs of all time and i am beyond honored to have gotten to reimagine it with real life angel and icon Paris [sic].”

The star, who will release debut album Feed the Beast on 23 June, continued: “You are the sweetest most hard working most special person and i love you so much it hurts. Forever sliving for you princess Paris.”

“My sis and dear friend”

Meanwhile, Paris said on IG: “So excited to share that my new version of “Stars Are Blind” featuring my sis and dear friend @KimPetras is now available on all streaming platforms!

“Ever since Kim sang this song at my wedding, I just knew we needed to record an official version with her.”



Paris tied the know with husband Carter Reum in 11 November 2021.

Kim originally covered ‘Stars Are Blind’ publicly in 2020 for a Stonewall Gives Back initiative. Paris previously appeared in the music video for Kim’s song ‘I Don’t Want It All’ in 2017.

‘Unholy’ singer Kim told Yahoo! of Paris in 2022: ““She has just been such a supportive person for me. I mean, that music video that she’s in? I didn’t really have a budget, so her agreeing to be in it was amazing.”

Kim furthermore added: “I had, like, no followers, and I had no proof of concept. I had just put out a single, and ever since then she has just kind of been a little bit of a fairy godmother to me. She just really gets it and has been saying such nice things about my music and posting my music. I love her for that.”

Watch the original ‘Stars Are Blind’ video below.