Kelly Rowland on Destiny’s Child, The Voice UK – and the most ridiculous thing she’s ever bought (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelly Rowland knows a thing or two about being Bootylicious, but how does she fare when it comes to fabulousness? As The Voice UK prepares for its grand final, the Destiny’s Child icon takes on Attitude’s ultimate test, revealing her dream nightclub name (spoiler: it’s called Morning Wood), the pop legend whose wardrobe she’d love to raid, and the one essential every pop star needs in their handbag. From iconic girl-group fashion to drag lip-sync anthems, Rowland proves she’s got plenty of Attitude.

Attitude: Welcome to She’s Got Attitude, our ultimate fabulousness test! Kelly, can you handle this?

Kelly Rowland: Always.

Well, that’s confidence. 5/5

We’re just days away from The Voice UK final. How competitive are you when there’s a trophy on the line?

Oh, we’re going ham because I want the trophy. All the kind Kelly is usually out the door, but I worked hard to get there. And it’s not even me – the contestants have worked hard to get there too.

When there’s a trophy involved, suddenly it’s every woman for herself. 5/5

If you could steal one thing from each of your fellow coaches, what would you take?

I would take Sir Tom’s wisdom. I would take Will’s brain because his brain just works so uniquely. And the guys, I’d probably take… because they’re such incredible musicians, I’d pull from that place. Because I know that the other coaches are using these tools to better their artists.

A generous answer. We’ll allow it. 4/5

Which of them would you rather be stuck in a lift with?

I’m gonna say Tom and Danny.

Why?

Because they are a riot! Have you sat and had conversations with them? To go back and forth with them is just the best. We can talk about anything. They’re awesome.

Two men, one lift and absolutely no shortage of chat. 5/5

Destiny’s Child gave us some of the greatest girl-group looks ever. Which outfit do you wish you could wear again – and which one should stay firmly in the past?

There was one I remember us wearing. Gosh, which era was that? We were at the MTV Video Music Awards and there were these leather corseted outfits [pictured above]. Those were fabulous. That’s the one you’re bringing out of the wardrobe again. But I would also not want to wear it because it was so tight. Within an inch of my life did I fit into that outfit, but it was so gorgeous. It really was.

Beauty is pain, apparently. Especially in a corset. 5/5

Which of your songs would make the ultimate drag lip-sync?

‘Bootylicious’.

Correct answer. No notes. 5/5

One thing every good pop star needs in their emergency handbag?

A great wig.

Never underestimate the power of a good wig. 5/5

If you opened a nightclub, what would you call it?

I mean, I’ve thought about a place I’d want to have, like a breakfast spot. Morning Wood. I mean, that’s what I would call it.

Rise and shine, ladies. 5/5

You can raid the wardrobe of one woman in pop: who are you stealing from?

Oh, Diana Ross. If you’re gonna take anybody’s wardrobe, it’s gonna be Diana Ross’s. Absolutely.

Who else could compete? 5/5

Your most irrational pet peeve?

Unbrushed teeth. My poor son is just going through a phase at the moment, and every day he comes downstairs, he does this [showing me his teeth]. I don’t want him going outside without brushing his teeth!

Mother knows best. 4/5

Favourite swear word?

Shit.

Short, sweet and straight to the point. 4/5

A guilty pleasure that you’d rather people didn’t know about?

I love hot dogs, but I only have them, like, once a year, and that’s just around summertime. It’s a carcinogen. You’re not supposed to have hot dogs. So, you know, I try to keep it to once a year, and that’s it.

A hot dog once a year? Live a little, Kelly. 5/5

What’s something you think everyone should be a little more dramatic about?

Voting.

Now that’s something worth making a song and dance about. 5/5

The most ridiculous thing you’ve ever spent money on?

A rug.

How much did it cost?

I’m not telling you that! But it was ridiculous. It’s beautiful. I’m looking at it now – it’s beautiful. And it was actually a great investment. I’m very happy I got it because it’s been appreciated a lot since then.

Eight years later and she’s still obsessed. That’s love. 5/5

If Kelly Rowland came with a warning label, what would it say on it?

Do not rush me.

Message received. Slowly does it. 5/5

96% Attitude

From ‘Bootylicious’ drag lip-syncs to Diana Ross’s wardrobe, a great wig and a breakfast spot called Morning Wood, Kelly Rowland has officially passed the test with flying colours.

The Voice UK: The Final airs on ITV1 and ITVX at 8:30pm on Saturday (31 October).