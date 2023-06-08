Juno Dawson’s Her Majesty’s Royal Coven series is likely headed for TV

Juno Dawson has woven her magic! Now her spell-binding book series is hopefully heading to our TV screens soon!

The fantasy trilogy, Her Majesty’s Royal Coven (HMRC), has been picked up and optioned for TV by Left Blank Pictures, the producers of The Crown.

The first book, which shares its name with the series, was published last year. The highly-anticipated second installment, The Shadow Cabinet, is due out today (Thursday 8 June 2023)

Jess Brittain, who has worked on Clique and Skins will adapt the books for TV.

Reacting to the news, Juno Dawson, relayed her excitement to bring her epic trilogy to the small screen. “I really wanted to work with producers who were undaunted by the scale of the story. Who better than Left Bank, who make some of the biggest television in the whole wide world.

“Jess Brittain really understands women and tells wonderful stories about them. I can’t wait to work with her to bring the coven to a global audience.”

“A perfect blend of topical plotting, magic, and heart”

Left Bank Pictures’ Chief Executive, Andy Harries, added: “It’s a uniquely British story, sharply sardonic and timely, and with immense, cross-generational appeal that makes it a natural fit for television.”

Finally, Natasha Bardon from publishers HarperVoyager commented: “Through HMRC, Juno explores topics concerning women today—gender, feminism, the patriarchy and the corrupting nature of power—in a fun, sharp, provocative and joyous novel that will enchant Juno’s fans and charm new readers alike… HMRC is a perfect blend of topical plotting, magic, and heart.”

Juno Dawson is already a #1 Sunday Times best-selling novelist, screenwriter, and journalist. Juno’s other bestsellers include This Book Is Gay and Clean. She also won the 2020 YA Book Prize for Meat Market.

Additionally, her TV credits include the BBC’s The Birth of Venus as well as Doctor Who: Redacted.

As a close friend of Attitude’s, we’re very happy to hear about Juno’s latest success!