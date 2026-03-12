‘JADE is as close to a gay man as humanly possible’: Jordan Stephens talks LGBTQ+ allyship (EXCLUSIVE)

Jordan Stephens, star of Rizzle Kicks, spoke about his and singer girlfriend Jade Therwill‘s LGBTQ+ allyship, saying it was one of the things that first attracted them to each other.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude at Trans Mission Live yesterday (11 March), the Two Black Boys in Paradise narrator revealed he has long felt drawn to queer spaces and communities.

“I think my proximity and comfort with queerness was one of the initial attractions,” Stephens said.

“As close to a gay man as humanly possible” – Jordan Stephens on his girlfriend JADE

The 34-year-old rapper also recalled playing a drag queen in the 2018 film Tucked, admitting that being comfortable in his own sexuality and masculinity brought JADE closer to him.

“Now I realise that JADE herself is, I mean, as close to a gay man as humanly possible,” Stephens laughed about his long-term girlfriend.

Speaking about how he became so comfortable in his own skin, Stephens credited a loved one, his godfather, David McAlmont, whom he described as “an incredible gay Black man with a beautiful voice”.

“I wasn’t able to ever build a barrier” – Stephens on his godfather David McAlmont, who is gay

“I wasn’t able to ever build a barrier, even with all my programming as a straight man through patriarchy,” he said.

Stephens also recalled being called a “gay lord” at school when he was eight years old – something he said never affected him.

“I said, ‘Thank you,’” he explained. “Because I didn’t understand that it was an insult. And to this day, I don’t take it as an insult.”

“Right now I haven’t seen another straight guy” – Stephens encourages straight men to show up for the trans community

Stephens admitted he felt like he was the only straight man in the building at Trans Mission Live, saying that – like members of the trans community – he has often felt different.

“I feel different, you know, maybe not with sexual orientation, but sometimes with race, and sometimes just with how I think and where I place myself,” Stephens said.

“Like I say, right now I haven’t seen another straight guy. I’m not seeing another straight guy in this place, and that’s frustrating to me.”

On that note, he encouraged allies like himself to attend events such as Trans Mission, showing that the trans community is not alone.

“The trans community is breaking barriers” – Stephens establishing himself as a trans ally

“Honestly, I feel like straight men will benefit from being in these spaces,” he said. “The trans community is breaking barriers and pushing back boundaries. It’s really important to ask questions, investigate, and learn.”

Trans Mission was a star-studded event organised by the team behind Mighty Hoopla and former Attitude cover star Olly Alexander, with nearly 10,000 people in attendance.

All donations made via the event’s official website will be split between non-profits Not A Phase and the Good Law Project.