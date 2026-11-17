The Fantasticks took its time getting to Broadway. The longest-running musical in Off-Broadway history opened at the Sullivan Street Playhouse on May 3, 1960, and played 17,162 performances before closing on January 13, 2002, nearly 42 years later. It now makes its Broadway debut at the Hayes Theater in a revision by its original book writer and lyricist, Tom Jones, directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli (Tony winner for Newsies, with nominations for Death Becomes Her and Schmigadoon!).

The original gave us Matt and Luisa and two fathers who pretended to feud to get their children together. This time Luisa becomes Lewis. Matt (Maxim Chlumecky) and Lewis (Nathan Levy) fall in love with a little help from their meddling mothers (Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Ruthie Ann Miles), who put up a wall between their homes and forbid their sons to see each other. If they actually told them to fall in love, we know it would never happen.

By the end of the first act, the mothers’ plan has worked, and the boys get their happily ever after. Then comes intermission. The second act asks what happens after happily ever after, when the boys have to figure out what it means to be together once the wall comes down. Chlumecky and Levy make it easy to believe in that first ending, which is what gives the second act its sting.

Location

THE FANTASTICKS – Kevin Del Aguila, David Patrick Kelly, and Ahmad Simmons (Image: Joan Marcus) THE FANTASTICKS – Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Ruthie Ann Miles (Image: Joan Marcus) THE FANTASTICKS – Nathan Levy, Ahmad Simmons, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Zane Phillips, Ruthie Ann Miles, Maxim Chlumecky (Image: Joan Marcus)

The Hayes Theater is just the right size to hold on to the show’s Off-Broadway charm. The box onstage is a lovely nod to Sullivan Street, and Jason Sherwood’s grass, flowers and drapes give the production just enough Broadway polish. Linda Cho’s sleek, modern costumes make it all the funnier when Mortimer and Henry turn up in their timeworn getups.

Gattelli directs and choreographs with a fine eye for detail. He gives each number its own personality and makes beautiful use of the small cast. Even the wall gets a turn in the spotlight when it breaks into a tap routine.

Kritzer and Miles are brilliant in ‘Never Say No’, the mothers’ duet. They make every step part of the joke, and Miles had me laughing the whole way through.

Broadway veterans Kevin Del Aguila (Frozen, Tony-nominated for Some Like It Hot) and David Patrick Kelly (Once, Into the Woods) steal the show as Mortimer and Henry. They land every slapstick gag in their fight scene and look like they’re having as much fun playing off each other as we are watching them.

Zane Phillips is thoroughly charming as El Gallo and has a wonderful voice. I just wanted to hear every word he sang, and here and there I struggled to make them out.

Zane Phillips as a muscular Adonis

THE FANTASTICKS – Zane Phillips (Image: Joan Marcus)

Casting Zane Phillips as a muscular Adonis makes it easy to see why Lewis is drawn to El Gallo. Phillips makes the promise of something more awfully tempting. And when Lewis finds his way back to Matt, I believed that, too. There’s something I recognise in the detour. What looks like something more can turn out to be much less than the love you already had.

I’ve seen The Fantasticks with several casts Off-Broadway, and this is the first time I’ve felt the love between the two leads so keenly. Chlumecky and Levy are fresh-faced, and there’s a grounded quality to their performances that gives the production a new depth.

Levy made me laugh when Lewis held up two mirrors to look at himself. Later, just before ‘Much More’, he says, ‘Please, God, please, let me be somebody special!’ There’s such honesty in the way he says it, and he carries that feeling straight into the song. I thought I’d miss hearing a soprano sing ‘Much More’. By the end, I could only hear it as Lewis’s. He’s somebody special, all right. They both are.

Two men falling in love

THE FANTASTICKS – Nathan Levy and Maxim Chlumecky (Image: Joan Marcus)

In ‘Metaphor’, their first-act duet, Chlumecky’s warm baritone and Levy’s light tenor keep their distinct colours even as they blend. Hearing two men sing a classic musical theatre love duet to each other was a thrill. It reminded me of the first time I watched Schitt’s Creek. As a millennial, I’m so used to waiting for someone to say there’s something wrong with two men falling in love that I still catch myself bracing for it. Here, the mothers are practically doing cartwheels to get the boys together. Matt and Lewis get to fall in love and make the same mess of it as any young couple. I still find that quietly powerful.

I thought of Kenneth Nelson, the gay actor who originated the role of Matt in 1960. Eight years later, a year before Stonewall, he played Michael in The Boys in the Band. It took courage to portray gay life so openly onstage then. I wish Nelson could have been there to see Matt fall in love with Lewis.