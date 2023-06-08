Jonathan Bailey and Matthew Bomer’s Fellow Travelers’ gets intense first trailer
The Showtime series debuts on Paramount+ this autumn.
The first trailer for Fellow Travelers, starring Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer, has landed and things are looking intense.
The eight-part series will follow Bailey and Bomer’s characters as political staffers in 1950s Washington DC to the 1980s.
After getting some first-look images showing the two actors, who both identify as gay, in some close embraces we now have a trailer.
The trailer cuts between the two men walking toward one another down a cold and empty corridor. Things slow down as they pass and look at one another.
We then see snapshots of various moments from the series including fireworks, cameras flashing, a police raid, and Bailey and Bomer embracing in bed and kissing passionately in another shot.
The 30-second tease gives us only a little glimpse into the dram that will unfold when the Showtime series debuts on Paramount+ this autumn. The trailer has not specified a release date.
The series is an adaptation of Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel of the same name.
Speaking to Vanity Fair recently Bailey said it’s the kind of story he’s wanted to work on.
He said he’d wanted to do a “sweeping gay love story, but my experience actually was that I’d never really seen them. Or if I had, I hadn’t seen actors like me and Matt play those roles.”
Speaking of the gay sex scenes, Bailey said that they are “a meticulous examination of power.”
He also added: “The nuance of a complicated, volatile queer relationship is the power balance—and that is what is amazing about Tim and Hawk.”