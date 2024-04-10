Joker: Folie à Deux: Lady Gaga teases musical numbers in new trailer

A new Joker: Folie à Deux trailer has been released, appearing to show a number of musical numbers between stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix.

In the clip, we see Gaga as Dr Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist who falls in love with The Joker (Phoenix), later becoming his accomplice Harley Quinn.

The 2:24 trailer teases Gaga and Phoenix dancing together in Joker: Folie à Deux, which has confirmed to be a musical.

Directed by Todd Phillips, who co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Silver, the film has been confirmed to be a musical. It will feature around 15 musical numbers, blending covers of classic songs with a couple of original tracks, according to Variety.

Joker: Folie à Deux marks return to musicals for Lady Gaga

Joker: Folie à Deux is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 psychological thriller Joker. Reprising his award-winning role, Joaquin Phoenix will once again portray the iconic DC villain, with Lady Gaga joining the cast as his love interest Harley Quinn.

Scheduled for release on 4 October 2024, the movie will mark Gaga’s second foray into Hollywood musicals. It will follow the success of 2019’s A Star is Born, which saw her take home the Best Original Song Oscar for ‘Shallow’. We’re hoping for at least one or two Gaga originals in this Joker sequel too.

Fans have been awaiting new material from Mother Monster since her last studio album Chromatica in 2020. Though Gaga has teased new music, the October release of the movie may be the first time we get to see some material from everyone’s favourite New York diva.

Gaga has otherwise been busy with other projects, including her Haus Labs beauty brand. Joker: Folie à Deux would be her first acting role since 2019’s House of Gucci.