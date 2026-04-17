Jill Biden makes five-figure bid for Heated Rivalry season 2 cameo and cast dinner – but misses out

Former first lady Jill Biden has established herself as a Heated Rivalry fan after bidding tens of thousands of dollars for a walk-on role in the show’s second season.

Attending the NYC LGBT Community Centre yesterday (16 April), Biden allegedly bid $35,000 (£25,775) for a Heated Rivalry package.

As well as a series appearance, the once in a lifetime bundle also included a dinner with the cast, as part of a fundraising event for an LGBTQ benefit.

Will Jill Biden be in Heated Rivalry season 2?

However, the former First Lady was outbid and lost out on dining with leading actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. The package ultimately sold twice, with two bidders paying $125,000 (£92,041.88) each.

Following the commiseration, Biden took to social media in a playful nod to the Heated Rivalry fandom: “Guess I won’t be heading to the cottage after all,” she said, “but it was worth a shot!”

“What a wonderful evening supporting NYC LGBT Community Center,” continued the 74-year-old.

Jacob Tierney took home the Cultural Impact Award at the NYC LGBT Community Center awards

Guess I won’t be heading to the cottage after all—but it was worth a shot! What a wonderful evening supporting @LGBTCenterNYC 💕 https://t.co/umwzNLQAfn — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) April 17, 2026

Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney was honoured at the event with the Cultural Impact Award alongside his absent producing partner Brendan Brady.

“Tierney and Brady have elevated and centred queer characters as fully realised leads whose desires, conflicts and tenderness are treated with dignity,” said Centre CEO Dr Carla Smith ahead of the event, according to Variety.

“By championing our voices, they have brought queer joy and storytelling to the mainstream media and have created work that affirms and advances our community,” she continued.

“An extraordinarily special and overwhelming feeling” – Tierney on Heated Rivalry bringing queer joy to viewers across the globe

Accepting his award, presented by Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid, Tierney spoke about bringing queer joy to the world through his storytelling.

“To be able to have brought joy into this world is such an extraordinarily special and overwhelming feeling,” said Tierney.

On a separate note, he called for unity: “I think it bears repeating that we need to look for friends and allies here and not enemies. I think that the people who deny intersectionality, who want to divide us up, have none of our best interests.”

“We’re not helping each other” – Tierney calling from unity amongst the LGBTQ+ community and their allies

“And when you fall for that bullshit, we’re not helping each other,” added the showrunner. “We are all actually living under the same massive oppression of misogyny.”

Clinging on to his award, he concluded: “I’m so grateful for this, and I’m so grateful to the Centre. Thank you so much for this.”

Tierney’s work goes beyond storytelling, with a resurfaced 2022 podcast clip of him advocating for HIV awareness recently going viral.

On an episode of the Good Morning Sodomites! podcast, the showrunner opened up about his HIV status, saying: “I acquired HIV when I was 34, and it was really, really bad.”

Is there going to be Heated Rivalry season 2?

Now undetectable, the 46-year-old showrunner remains focused on bringing LGBTQ+ representation to the screen, having recently announced the second series of Heated Rivalry.

Gearing up for production in August 2026, the second season will be based on Reid’s book The Long Game, continuing to follow Ilya and Shane’s love story roughly 10 years into their relationship.

Heated Rivalry series 2 has been confirmed to stream on Sky and NOW in the UK, set for release next spring.