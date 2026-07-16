Jessica Alba joins cast of Netflix’s 13 Going on 30 reboot

Jessica Alba has signed on to appear in Netflix’s upcoming reboot of 13 Going on 30.

Deadline reports that the Fantastic Four star has joined the cast in an undisclosed role and as an executive producer, alongside previously announced leads Emily Bader (People We Meet on Vacation), Logan Lerman (Only Murders in the Building) and Adeline Rudolph.

The film was announced in March, when Netflix confirmed Bader and Lerman would front a new version of the 2004 romantic comedy that made Garner’s Jenna Rink a pop culture favourite.

What is 13 Going on 30 about?

In the original film, 13-year-old Jenna wishes she could skip straight to adulthood before waking up in the body of her 30-year-old self, where she finds herself working at a New York fashion magazine and reconnecting with childhood friend Matt, played by Mark Ruffalo.

Netflix has yet to reveal how closely the reboot will follow that story, although director Brett Haley has described the project as a “reimagining” rather than a remake.

“13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films,” Haley said. “Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer. I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility.”

“Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer is especially meaningful” – director Brett Haley

Haley, who recently directed Bader in People We Meet on Vacation, is working from a screenplay by Hannah Marks, with revisions by Flora Greeson.

He said Garner’s involvement was “especially meaningful”, adding: “Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful. I also couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after People We Meet on Vacation. She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing. I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people.”

No release date or production schedule has been announced.