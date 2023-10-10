Jennifer Saunders writing Ab Fab spin-off with Joanna Lumley ‘possibly’ returning

Jennifer Saunders has shaken on it that she will write a new Absolutely Fabulous-‘related’ project by the end of this year.

The project will be a “film or a series,” the comedy legend teased. It’ll contain “some Ab Fab-ness, but not totally Ab Fab,” she added.

“I need to write a film, or a series based on Ab Fab,” she explained. “I want to do something related.”

“She’s shaking on it!” – Dawn French to Jennifer Saunders

The comedy legend made the revelation on a recent episode of Titting About, her Audible podcast with comedy partner Dawn French.

Ab Fab stars June Horrocks, Julia Sawalha, Jennifer Saunders, the late June Whitfield, and Joanna Lumley (Image: BBC)

When asked by Dawn if Joanna Lumley, who played Patsy Stone in the long-running show, will appear in the project, Jennifer replied: “Possibly.”

Asked by Dawn if the project would be written by “the end of this year” Jennifer replied: “Yes. Why not. I’m doing nothing after [this]! Can we say first draft, please?”

Dawn then informed listeners: “She’s shaking on it! That’s a deal! A new Ab Fab product!”



Absolutely Fabulous debuted on BBC One in 1992 to instant critical acclaim. It ran for 39 episodes across five seasons and specials.

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie came out in 2016.