Jennifer Saunders writing Ab Fab spin-off with Joanna Lumley ‘possibly’ returning
Jen has shaken on it with Dawn French that the first draft will be complete by the "end of this year"
Jennifer Saunders has shaken on it that she will write a new Absolutely Fabulous-‘related’ project by the end of this year.
The project will be a “film or a series,” the comedy legend teased. It’ll contain “some Ab Fab-ness, but not totally Ab Fab,” she added.
“I need to write a film, or a series based on Ab Fab,” she explained. “I want to do something related.”
“She’s shaking on it!” – Dawn French to Jennifer Saunders
The comedy legend made the revelation on a recent episode of Titting About, her Audible podcast with comedy partner Dawn French.
When asked by Dawn if Joanna Lumley, who played Patsy Stone in the long-running show, will appear in the project, Jennifer replied: “Possibly.”
Asked by Dawn if the project would be written by “the end of this year” Jennifer replied: “Yes. Why not. I’m doing nothing after [this]! Can we say first draft, please?”
Dawn then informed listeners: “She’s shaking on it! That’s a deal! A new Ab Fab product!”
Absolutely Fabulous debuted on BBC One in 1992 to instant critical acclaim. It ran for 39 episodes across five seasons and specials.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie came out in 2016.