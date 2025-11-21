Jacob Alon talks George Michael inspiration as they recall Kae Tempest embrace during ‘Freedom’ tribute (EXCLUSIVE)

Jacob Alon revealed the highlight of their year was touring with Kae Tempest, recalling the moment they embraced onstage during a tribute to George Michael.

Alon performed as the support act on Tempest’s Self Titled tour throughout October and November, where the pair ended each show by singing Michael’s queer anthem, Freedom together.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude at the Rolling Stone UK Awards last night (20 November), where Alon performed and won the Play Next award, they reflected on their standout moment of the year.

“We’re just in our own little world” – Jacob Alon recalling the moment they and Kae Tempest embraced to George Michael

“I’ve just been on tour with Kae Tempest and at the end of each show, we sing a song together – a cover of George Michael’s ‘Freedom’,” Alon said.

They recalled a particularly heart-warming moment: “There’s a moment just before we perform the song where Kae comes onto the stage and we have a hug, and in that stillness, just where they hold me… We’re together, and there are thousands of people, thousands of voices behind us, but we’re just in our own little world.”

Alon, who is non-binary, says their identity is the “DNA” of their music. They drew parallels to Michael – who came out publicly as gay in 1998 – explaining that they hope to pave the way for others as he did.

“I’m trying my hardest to put into the world what I want to feel” – Alon inspired by Michael to use their identity as a means of change

“He paved the way so much,” said the 24-year-old Scottish folk musician. “He also knew where he came from and stood on the shoulders of the people who walked before him.”

“He’s a fucking beautiful, brave soul, and I think he has a really important message that Kae highlights in that song – you’ve gotta give. You’ve gotta give what you take.”

They continued: “You’ve got to give that love to receive it back, and I’m trying my hardest to put into the world what I want to feel, and the world I want to live in. And I think he was pretty badass for doing that in a time that was much harder – well, in some ways.”