Iris Prize confirms Pink Portraits 2024 photographer

Organisers of the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival have announced the photographer of the 2024 Pink Portraits project.

South Wales-based photographer Sarah Scorey was confirmed on Thursday (14 March). The project, run in collaboration with Ffotogallery and Transport for Wales, will showcase 10 photographs of LGBTQ+ professionals working for Transport for Wales. The portraits will be displayed across Wales during Pride Month (June) in public spaces.

Sarah Scorey has said: “I’m extremely thankful and grateful to have been picked for this amazing opportunity to photograph some of Transport For Wales’ LGBTQ+ staff members as part of Pink Portraits 2024. Photography has been a source of empowerment for me, so I’m really looking forward to using photography as a tool of empowerment and seeing what we create!”

Sarah holds a first-class BA Hons in Photography, specialising in fashion and editorial photography, from the University of West of England. There will also be an accompanying ‘the making of’ video shot alongside the capturing of the portraits. The finished film will be shown at Pride Cymru, in Cardiff.

South Wales-based photographer Sarah Scorey has been confirmed as the Pink Portraits 24 photographer (Image: Iris Prize)

Siân Addicott, the Director of Ffotogallery added: “Sarah’s application stood out in terms of its creativity and personal style, alongside her connection with the LGBTQ+ community. We are excited to see the new portraits as the project develops.” Meanwhile, Marie Daly, the Chief Customer and Culture Officer, Transport for Wales said: “We’re excited to be part of this project and to have the opportunity to celebrate LGBTQ+ colleagues from right across our organisation.”

Finally, Grant Vidgen, Iris Prize Festival Manager, commented: “Working with Transport for Wales allows us to have a profile in the community we exist in; a relationship with the community. We look forward to sharing with you the names of the sitters, along with the locations of the portraits.”

The Iris Prize will return between Tuesday 8 October – Sunday 13 October 2024.