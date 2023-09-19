Iris Prize: Box office opens for LGBTQ+ short film festival

With just under a month to go until the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival returns, we’re glad to say that the box office is now open.

The 17th edition of the short film festival will take place in Cardiff, Wales from Tuesday 10 to Sunday 15 October.

This year’s programme includes more than 50 short films and 12 features as well as talks with film industry pros.

There are a range of ticket and pass options available:

Full Festival Pass – Full Price: £140

This includes all screenings and events, including Opening Night, Awards Show, Saturday lunch at the Clayton, parties including Iris Loves, and a discount code to buy Iris Membership for £5.

Weekend Pass – Full Price: £90

Valid Fri-Sun, for all screenings and events, including Awards Show, Saturday lunch at the Clayton, parties including Iris Loves, and a discount code to buy Iris Membership for £10.

One Day Pass – Full Price: £30

Valid Wed, Thurs, Fri, or Sat, includes all screenings and events for that day, including parties and a discount code to buy Iris Membership for £10.

Online Pass – Full Price £45 (or £5 per programme)

Available from Wednesday 11 through Tuesday 31 October. Access all 10 of the international programmes, 3 Best British programmes. It also includes Best of Iris 2022 & Iris Production films: (Cardiff & I Shall be Whiter Than Snow)

Feature Films – Full Price: £8

Short Film Programmes – Full Price: £7

Iris Gig at Enby’s– Full Price: £10

Opening Night (Tuesday 10 October) – Full Price: £15

Awards Show (Saturday 14 October) – Full Price £13

Iris Loves – Full Price £5

£5 Student Specials: £5 for all shorts programmes, feature films (available on the day of the screening with a valid student ID)

The designated festival venues are Vue Cinema on Wood Street, the USW Atrium Theatre on Adam Street, and Chapter Arts Centre in Canton.

Iris 2023 includes 12 feature films. Among them is The Queen of my Dreams by Fawzia Mirza. The film has just been shown at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Chuck, Chuck Baby directed by Janis Pugh, is also playing as is the hard-hitting Femme by Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping.

All tickets are available here.