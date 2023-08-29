Iris Prize: Here are the 35 films up for the £30,000 prize

Organisers of the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival have announced the shortlist of films up for the Iris Prize for the best international short film.

The 17th edition of the festival will take place in Cardiff, Wales from 10-15 October.

Filmmakers will be competing for the coveted prize of £30,000 supported by the Michael Bishop Foundation, which the winner will be able to use to film another short film in Wales.

Among this year’s contenders are films from 21 countries including four from the UK and one from Ireland.

Two of the films are also in the shortlist for Best British Short Supported by Film4 and Pinewood Studios.

18 of the films nominated have been put forward from Iris’ 25 partner festivals. A pre-selection jury has chosen the rest.

The films are:

Um Caroço de Abacate (An Avocado Pit) Directed by Ary Zara, Portugal

Warsha Directed by Dania Bdeir, France

Tuī Ná Directed by William Duan, Australia

The Immeasurable Directed by Nelson YEH, Edward Liao, Taiwan

100% USDA Certified Organic Homemade Tofu Directed by Gbenga Komolafe, USA

Nem o Mar Tem Tanta Água (Not Even The Sea Has So Much Water) Directed by Mayara Valentim, Brasil

Happy BirthGay Directed by Niv Manzur, Israel

17 MINUTOS CON NORA Directed by Imanol Ruiz de Lara, Spain

SNUFF Directed by Louise Nesbitt, Northen Ireland

Hideous Directed by Yann Gonzalez, UK

A History of Sitting in Waiting Rooms (or whatever longer title you prefer) Directed by Lorena Russi, USA

Required Reading Directed by Iniyavan Elumalai, Netherlands

Monsieur Le Butch Directed by Jude Dry, USA

Skádja Directed by Eili Bråstad, Norway

Coeurs Brisés Hotel, Directed by Emma Axelroud Bernard, France

Hundefreund (DogFriend) Directed by Maissa Lihedeb, Germany

Scaring Women At Night Directed by Karimah Zakia Issa, Canada

Malwa Khushan Directed by Preeti Kanungo and Sourav Yadav, India

Aikane Directed by Daniel Sousa, Dean Hamer, and Joe Wilson, USA

My Summer in the Human Resistance Directed by Steve Anthopoulos, Australia

Bubbling Directed by Chang Che Ming, Taiwan

Will You Look at Me Directed by Shuli Huang, China

Dilating For Maximum Results Directed by Nyala Moon, USA

Beyond the Sea Directed by Hippolyte Leibovici, Belgium/France

Our Males and Females Directed by Ahmad Alyaseer, Jordan

The Alexander Ball Directed by Jessica Magro, Australia

My Old Gals Directed by Natasza Parzymies, Poland

Revived Directed by Uriya Hertz, Israel

Mud Queen Directed by Nathan Fagan and Luke Daly, Ireland

Boyfriend Directed by Roberto Nascimento, New Zealand

Dykes on Bikes: An origin story Directed by Tilly Robba, Steph Jowett & Kate Cornish, Australia

Single: Meat Cutes Directed by Tilly Robba & Steph Jowett, Australia

Jelly Bean Directed by Nessa Norich, USA

TICKER Directed by Thom Petty, UK (also included in the Best British shortlist)

Ted & Noel Directed by Julia Alcamo, UK (also included in the Best British shortlist)

This year’s jury will be led by Campbell X, the well-established and prize-winning filmmaker and director.

Joining Campbell will be Best British Winner 2022, cinematographer and producer, Darius Shu, DIVA magazine’s Roxy Bourdillon, Attitude’s Alastair James, and Werner Borkes, the Festival Director of Roze Filmdagen, the Amsterdam LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

Also on the panel are John Sheedy, Iris Prize Winner 2022 and award-winning film, television, and theatre director; Cinder Chou, a Taiwanese American writer, director, and producer.

Rounding our the jury are Lindsay Robinson, from Co-Op Respect LGBTQ; Cherie Federico, the Director and co-founder of Aesthetica; and Guto Rhun, Young Audiences Commissioner at S4C.

The box office opens on 19 September, with full festival passes, day tickets, and weekend tickets available.

Full details about Iris Prize can be found here.