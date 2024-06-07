Kylie Minogue, Orville Peck and Diplo drop ‘Midnight Ride’ and it’s her best song since ‘Padam Padam’

Kylie Minogue’s forever Golden as she recalls her 2018 country music era on new Orville Peck/Diplo collab ‘Midnight Ride’.

The ‘Padam Padam’ singer’s 97th (!) single dropped today [7 June 2024], complete with desert liquor store-inspired lyric video à la Love Lies Bleeding [below].

But does it depict the Wild Wild West, or the Australian Outback?

The track follows ‘Dance Alone’, the Aussie pop icon’s collaboration with Sia, released earlier this year. Seriously, she never stops!

“I knew exactly the kind of magic we could all make together” – Orville Peck

‘Midnight Ride’ is taken from Peck’s forthcoming album Stampede, which follows his collection of duets, Stampede Vol. 1.

“Doing this song with Kylie and Diplo was a dream come true,” said Peck said in a statement.

“Kylie was the first person I asked to be on Stampede because I knew exactly the kind of magic we could all make together.”

Orville Peck (Image: Warner Records)

Lyrics to the song include ‘Let me take you on a midnight ride/Baby, you and I/Ooh, so much we could explore’ and ‘I told you we’d always be together and you swore to me we’d never be bored/I’ll follow you to the ends of the earth, darling.’

Orville and Kylie debuted the track during Kylie’s headline set at West Hollywood Pride earlier this month.

The 36-year-old called his track with ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ singer Kylie “a disco country song, because we had to do a little bit of me and a little bit of Kylie.” This is science!

Former RuPaul’s Drag Race guest judge Orville’s previous collaborators include Elton John and Noah Cyrus.