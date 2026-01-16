Heated Rivalry set for reality TV spin-off as producer launches casting call

Heated Rivalry is set for a reality TV spin-off after Emmy-winning producer Joel Relampagos announced a casting call.

Relampagos, CEO of North Star Content and former executive producer of The Biggest Loser, said the gay hockey romance series has motivated him to create a real-life, unscripted version.

In an interview with Out, the reality TV producer outlined what he is looking for in an “Avengers of gay hockey” inspired series.

“I wanted to create a show with real, queer hockey players” – Joel Relampago on his Heated Rivalry inspired reality TV show

“There’s no question that the biggest scripted show out there is Heated Rivalry,” he said. “I wanted to create a show with real, queer hockey players who have lives so interesting that we can’t wait to see how it all unfolds in and outside the ice rink.”

Casting began a few weeks ago and, following an influx of applications, Relampagos said he is confident the cast will make a standout reality TV series.

“I can only imagine how many more amazing personalities we’re going to come across,” he said, encouraging more applicants to apply.

How do I apply for the Heated Rivalry reality TV spin-off?

The upcoming series is looking for players of all levels, from local leagues to professionals – a standout, charismatic group of openly queer hockey players. It will focus on players’ personal lives as well as their experiences in hockey.

To apply, applicants are asked to email their submissions to casting@northstar-content.com with the subject line “HOCKEY”.

The email should include a photo or headshot, as well as a video (no longer than two minutes) introducing themselves and their relationship with hockey.

The main body of the email should cover the following:



* Full name

* Age

* Email

* Phone number

* Recent photo or headshot

* Gender you identify as

* Sexual orientation

* Social media handles

* How long you have been playing hockey

* What position you play on the rink

* Why you would be perfect for this show

* How your friends would describe you

* What interesting aspects of your life would be entertaining to watch on TV

