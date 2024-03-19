Heartstopper’s Sebastian Croft stars in first trailer for How To Date Billy Walsh

The first trailer for How To Date Billy Walsh has been released showcasing Heartstopper‘s Sebastian Croft.

Croft, who played Ben in the first two seasons of Netflix’s adaptation of Alice Oseman’s YA series, stars as Archie who is in love with his childhood friend Amelia (Bridgerton‘s Charithra Chandran)

Narrated by Croft, the trailer establishes early on that Archie and Amelia are part of a delicate ecosystem at school. However, they are sadly at the bottom of it. Amelia voices a longing to “experience things before we finish school.” Namely, this means kissing someone.

“Popular people go for popular people, not people like me and not people like you,” Archie reminds Amelia. She is also told by a more popular seeming girl that “he is out of your league.” The “he” refers to Tanner Buchanan’s Billy, the new cool kid from America at school.

Plots are afoot as both Archie and Amelia seem to work towards expressing their feelings. But plenty of mishaps and shenanigans get in the way. Be those getting your dress caught in a bike wheel to getting cake in the face. We also catch a glimpse of Archie kneeing a guy in the groin. So, it looks like they’ll be fighting back against the school’s food chain.

Tanner Buchanan as Billy Walsh, Sebastian Croft as Archie, Charithra Chandran as Amelia (Image: Prime Video)

A synopsis for the rom-com reads: “In order not to jeopardise his relationship with his childhood best friend Amelia (Charithra Chandran), Archie (Sebastian Croft) has hidden his love for her. Things are about to change when Billy (Tanner Buchanan) begins attending their school and Amelia starts falling for the new school heartthrob.”

How To Date Billy Walsh will debut on Prime Video on 5 April.