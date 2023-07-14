Heartstopper: Bookstore in Hungary fined for publicly displaying graphic novel

A bookstore in Hungary has been fined for publicly displaying a copy of the Heartstopper graphic novel.

According to reports, the novel appeared in the shop’s youth section without closed packaging.

As such, it violated an anti-LGBTQ law in the country.

The law, called ‘Act LXXIX of 2021 on taking more severe action against paedophile offenders and amending certain Acts for the protection of children’ prohibits depictions of homosexuality and genderqueerness to minors.

It was approved on 15 June 2021.

Lira Konyv, Hungary’s second-largest bookstore chain, was fined 12 million forints ($35,930) for its placement of the book, according to NBC.

“The books in question depicted homosexuality”

A Budapest Metropolitan Government Office rep told news agency MTI: “The investigation found that the books in question depicted homosexuality. But they were nevertheless placed in the category of children’s books and youth literature, and were not distributed in closed packaging.”

The law also bans depictions of homosexuality and genderqueerness to minors in media such as television, films and advertisements.

Similar laws have been enacted elsewhere, from Russia to the state of Florida. The laws are arguably inspired by Section 28, which banned local authorities and schools from ‘promoting homosexuality in England and Wales. Section 28 was active from 1988 to 2003.

Heartstopper, created by author Alice Oseman, has been adapted into a hugely successful Netflix TV show. The programme debuted last year to much critical acclaim.



Season two, featuring former Attitude cover stars Joe Locke, Kit Connor and Yasmin Finney, returns to Netflix next month.