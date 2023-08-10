Heartstopper S2’s cast on the importance of providing LGBTQ representation

It’s almost been a week since Heartstopper season 2 was released. Judging from what we can see, everyone is loving it (quelle surprise!)

The series continues to act as a shining beacon for all generations and sexual and gender identities.

For our second Heartstopper cast cover shoot we have Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell and Tobie Donovan and Bradley Riches.

We’re also joined by Nima Taleghani and Fisayo Akinade, and Bel Priestley and Ash Self.

They play Tara Jones, Darcy Olsson, Isaac Henderson, James McEwan, Mr Farouk, Mr Ajayi, Naomi, and Felix respectively.

To mark the release of Heartstopper season 2 Attitude has dropped five special collectible covers celebrating the cast.

We asked each of them what they thought the value of Heartstopper is in 2023. It comes as LGBTQ rights are under attack and representation across the media is falling.

Corinna Brown – Tara Jones in Heartstopper

Corinna Brown (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

“I think having that representation is important. Everything’s getting cancelled, it’s sad and I don’t think people should be dimmed. To be able to present Tara and Darcy’s relationship is great.”

Kizzy Edgell – Darcy Olsson in Heartstopper

Kizzy Edgell (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

“What I’m so happy with the writing [is] the word lesbian. Again and again, and again Tara and Darcy say they’re lesbians. They’re not sapphic. Definitely not ‘best friends’. I think it’s really important to say that word.”

Tobie Donovan – Isaac Henderson in Heartstopper

Tobie Donovan (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

“It’s really important that people have representation of themselves. I also think it’s really important to have representation of all types of people as an educational thing for people to be better allies and people who aren’t in the community to see.”

Bradley Riches – James McEwan in Heartstopper

Bradley Riches (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

“It’s always going to be important because having a show like this inspires people to be themselves. If we had a show like this way even five years ago it would have helped me so much.”

Nima Taleghani – Mr Farouk in Heartstopper

Nima Taleghani (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

“I think when you see people that are content it makes people [think] let me not mess with it. Rather than always show vulnerable, repressed, communities going through trauma and pain I think there’s a bit of a movement of let’s stop seeing that and let’s just see people being content.”

Fisayo Akinade – Mr Ajayi in Heartstopper

Fisayo Akinade (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

“I think what Heartstopper does really well is that it just goes, ‘Here are some teenagers who are relatively happy. And there are some adults who are relatively happy. Isn’t that nice to see?’ It’s really lovely.”

Bel Priestley – Naomi in Heartstopper

Bel Priestley (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

“I met another trans girl and she cried. That was really sweet. She just said how much the show means to her and how much all of us make a massive difference in people’s lives. Some of the stories I’ve read online and DMs I’ve received just make me feel really blessed.”

Ash Self – Felix in Heartstopper

Ash Self (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

“I came out when I was 14, eight years ago, and the only [trans] person really was Caitlyn Jenner. I think she came out two months before me. And I was like ‘I do not relate to this person on any level’. To be able to give people the representation that I would have killed for as a teenager is very surreal.”

Issue 354, the September/October issue of Attitude, is available now. All interviews were completed before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Heartstopper season 2 is streaming now.