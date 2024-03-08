Heartstopper’s Bradley Riches applauded for speaking about autism on CBB UK

Heartstopper star has been applauded for speaking up about being autistic while on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

On Thursday (7 March) night’s episode, Bradley, 22, and fellow contestant and actress Marisha Wallace, 38, discussed the former’s autism after he mentioned writing a children’s book based on his experiences growing up.

“A” Different Kind Of Superpower was released last year and written collaboratively with James A Lyons. Bradley was diagnosed with autism aged nine.

“How does it show up for you?” Marisha asked. “In different ways,” replied Bradley with Marisha then asking, “Isn’t this a lot?”

Bradley answered: “Oh my god, yes.” He added, “It’s a lot but I’ve got my coping mechanisms, and that’s the main reason I wanted to come here, to push myself.” He explained that one of the ways it affects him is lying in bed wondering how to greet people in the morning.

“It’s tiny things but sometimes they add a lot of pressure,” he continued with Marisha commenting with it being unseen it can be so hard. She then commended Bradley saying, “I think you’ve done so well.”

“Bradley Riches perfectly summed up some of the pressures many autistic people face”

Bradley then shared that it can also involve “overthinking that you’re not doing everything right,” while getting emotional. Comforting the young actor Marisha said he was “doing everything right and you’re being yourself and it’s beautiful.”

Responding to the interaction on X one fan wrote: “as someone with autism, bradley riches conversation with marisha tonight meant so much to me. i feel so seen.” Another said: “I want to hug him like that girl did and tell him that he’s perfect just the way he is.”

“Bradley Riches perfectly summed up some of the pressures many autistic people face. Even simple things like walking in a room and saying hello to people become torture as you don’t know how to do it,” wrote another viewer.

Someone else typed: “bradley riches is changing my life”. Another added: ” Bradley Riches you have my [heart emoji].

Bradley played James McEwan on Heartstopper season two, having been promoted from season one. His character shared his feelings for Isaac Henderson (Tobie Donovan) but were unrequited.

Speaking to Attitude as he appeared on the cover last year Bradley spoke of the value of representation. “Having a show like [Heartstopper] inspires people to be themselves. Even five years ago, for example, it would have helped me so much in my coming out. If I had a show, when I was 15 or 14, I could have been prouder of who I am today. We should always have representation as we want to see ourselves.”

