Heartstopper’s Bradley Riches joins new West End musical Babies

Heartstopper and Celebrity Big Brother star Bradley Riches is to appear in a limited run of the upcoming West End musical Babies.

The show, by rising stars Jack Godfrey and Martha Geelan, will play a six-week run at The Other Palace from 31 May to 14 July 2024.

The pop-rock musical follows nine classmates who are given an unusual school project – looking after a robot baby simulator for a week. As they experience the demands of parenting while navigating typical teenage pressures, the students are forced to question who they really want to be.

With a score that includes the tracks ‘Baby, Baby, Baby’, ‘Hot Dad’, and ‘Without Saying Goodbye’, Babies promises a funny yet poignant look at the journey towards adulthood.

Who else is starring in Babies?

The Babies cast also includes Ashley Goh, Grace Towning, Jaina Brock-Patel, Lauren Conroy, Lucy Carter, Max Mulrenan, Morgan Philips, Nathan Johnston, Rowan MacPherson, Viola Maisey and Zoe Athena.

Babies began life in early 2021 when Godfrey and Geelan’s song ‘Hot Dad’ won the British Youth Music Theatre’s New Music Theatre Award. They were then commissioned to complete the musical, with development support including workshops in 2022 and 2023. A sold-out concert preview played at the Lyric Theatre in November 2023.

The creative team also features orchestrator and vocal arranger Joe Beighton (SIX The Musical), choreographer Alexzandra Sarmiento, and designers Jasmine Swan (set and costumes), Paul Gatehouse (sound) and Will Hayman (lighting).

How to get tickets for Babies West End musical

Tickets for Babies are on sale now through the production’s official website.

Even better, all 900 tickets for the musicial’s first three dates are available for just £20 each.