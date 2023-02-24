Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch calls 2020 comments on JK Rowling ‘naive’

Harry Potter star, Evanna Lynch, has called her 2020 comments on JK Rowling’s views on sex and gender, “naive”.

Lynch, 31, came to prominence as the kind, slightly odd Luna Lovegood in the film series.

In 2020, Lynch joined several of her castmates, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, in criticising the Potter author after she aired her views on sex and gender.

At the time Lynch said Rowling was “on the wrong side of the debate.” She also said: “I imagine being trans and learning to accept and love yourself is challenging enough, and we as a society should not be adding to that pain.”

It followed an essay where Rowling cited concerns about single-sex spaces such as bathrooms and changing rooms.

Rowling said she has “deep concerns about the effect the trans rights movement.” She also mocked the phrase ‘people who menstruate’. Rowling has denied she is transphobic.

“I do have compassion for both sides of the argument”

In a new interview with the Daily Telegraph, Lynch was asked about Rowling and her views, which she said were “naive”. She also described herself as being “dragged into the conversation”.

“I didn’t even know there were two sides, I had a view of, like, good and bad. I do have compassion for both sides of the argument.”

Recounting her experiences with eating disorders in her childhood Lynch says she relates to hating her body. She reiterated: “I have great compassion for trans people and I don’t want to add to their pain.”

She added: “I do also think it’s important that JK Rowling has been amplifying the voices of detransitioners.”

Among the Harry Potter stars who came out in support of trans people following Rowling’s views are Radcliffe, Watson, and Rupert Grint.

They have been joined by Bonnie Wright and Tom Felton as well as Fantastic Beasts actor, Eddie Redmayne.