HAAi announces new album, HUMANiSE, with trans+ choir: Listen to new single ‘Satellite’ now

Austrlian producer HAAi has confirmed details of her second album HUMANiSE, arriving 10 October, and shared the first single, ‘Satellite’, featuring Jon Hopkins, Obi Franky, and contributions from ILĀ and the TRANS VOICES choir.

TRANS VOICES, co-founded by ILĀ in 2022, is the UK’s first professional trans+ choir. Their involvement is a central part of the album, which HAAi (aka Teneil Throssell) says is dedicated to her “trans and queer family and our allies.”

“‘Satellite’ encapsulates everything HUMANiSE stands for: the importance of your people and the unique humaneness we offer one another in a rapidly changing world,” Throssell said in a statement. “I feel so lucky to have shared this track with Jon and Obi, ILĀ and the Trans Voices choir.”

Speaking about her lyrical contribution, Obi Franky said the track was written in the wake of her father’s death. “Sometimes being reminded someone’s energy is there is enough to keep you going. We are all satellites and have the power to create a sense of unity… the power to give and receive what a human wants – love.”

The album includes further appearances from ILĀ and TRANS VOICES across multiple tracks, alongside collaborations with Alexis Taylor, KAM-BU, Kaiden Ford, and James Massiah.

According to press materials, HUMANiSE explores the meaning of being human “in an increasingly digital world,” with themes of togetherness and chosen family running throughout. On the record, Throssell places greater emphasis on vocal work, saying: “It took a long time to get there, it’s such a vulnerable thing to do, but for this album, it was important for me to allow this ‘human heart’ to be front and centre.”

HUMANiSE follows Throssell’s 2022 debut Baby, We’re Ascending and her 2023 DJ-Kicks mix. Pre-orders are available now here.