Gus Kenworthy: ‘I have body dysmorphia, the same way that every gay person does’ 

Actor and former athlete Gus Kenworthy has opened up about his views on body image and the roles of queer actors in Hollywood, in an exclusive interview with Attitude.

Speaking to us to mark the launch of his latest project, a music video with queer Slovakian singer Karin Ann, the American Horror Story star said: “I don’t think I have the perfect body. I have absolute body dysmorphia, the same way that every gay person does.”

“There are moments where I’m, like, super happy with how my body looks and I’m being stricter about what I’m eating and better with my training,” Gus explained.

“And then there are moments where I’m not feeling good about it. And the way that Instagram works is that’s probably not the time I’m going to post a photo. So it creates this kind of distorted version of reality.”

“I’m a very, very sexual person and I’m very open about it”

On whether he’s happy about his status as a sex symbol, the former Olympic skiier said: “In terms of being viewed as sexual, I don’t care. I’m flattered and fine with it. I’m a very, very sexual person and I’m very open about it.”

Gus stars in the conceptual two-part promo video for Karin Ann’s ‘A Stranger With My Face’, released earlier this month. The video tells a “forbidden love story” between two women from disparate backgrounds.

“I just think [Karin Ann’s] story is so great and love the fact that she is an openly queer artist and is pushing that narrative and this video is pushing that narrative. I was so excited to be a part of such a cool, queer project.”

“The beauty of acting is that you’re taking on another character”

UK-born Gus has been making slow but steady strides in his acting career since hanging up his skiis from his full-time athlete gig. One of his first major roles was the character of Chet in 2020’s American Horror Story: 1984.

Gus received criticism at the time for playing the role of a straight character in the show, but told us: “The beauty of acting is that you’re taking on another character.”

“I think that when it comes to queer roles, I don’t think it should be forbidden for straight actors to play those parts,” he explained. “But I do think that gay actors should be considered for them and sometimes aren’t.”

“I think that we’re so often overlooked and underutilised,” Gus added. “If they’re telling our stories, they should use our perspectives.”

When Gus is reminded of his first Attitude magazine cover seven years ago, we ask where he sees himself in the next seven years.

Gus Kenworthy was the cover star of the March 2016 issue of Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude)

“The things that are the most important to me are taking care of my mom, being a good uncle to my niece and nephew, and giving back to the community.”

And when it comes to his career? “I’m not a super serious classically trained dramatic actor that’s coming for Oscars. I want to play a semblance of myself – the love interest in a gay rom-com is my dream role.”

‘A Stranger With My Face” is available to stream now.