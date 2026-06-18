Graham Norton wins US case over Facebook page accused of spreading false stories

Graham Norton has won a US court case that could reveal who is behind a Facebook page accused of spreading false stories about him.

The chat show host obtained an order in California requiring Meta to disclose information linked to the account Westminster Wire. He plans to use the material to identify the operator and bring proceedings in the High Court in England.

According to the Irish Independent, Norton told the court that the anonymous page had repeatedly published inaccurate stories involving him and his family. Among the claims were reports that his mother had died and stories suggesting he and his husband, Jonathan McLeod, were suffering from ill health.

Graham Norton said the posts had caused “very significant alarm, distress, and anxiety”

The broadcaster also alleged that fake images generated using artificial intelligence had been circulated alongside posts falsely associating him with “offensive, racist, or otherwise deeply objectionable views and conduct”.

In legal papers, Norton said the posts had caused “very significant alarm, distress, and anxiety”.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge told the court: “My 94-year-old mother uses Facebook and has been confronted with reports of her own death.”

“My professional reputation is of the utmost importance to my career and livelihood” – Norton on seeking the account holder’s identity

Norton said he had spent time reassuring friends who had come across online reports claiming that he and McLeod were unwell.

He also stated that he had never been hospitalised, had not made charitable donations attributed to him online and did not hold the “racist, xenophobic, anti-immigrant or otherwise divisive and hateful” views linked to him by the account.

Court documents cited by the newspaper indicate that Westminster Wire posts several times a day and is operated anonymously.

Norton argued that identifying the person behind the account was essential if he was to pursue legal action.

“My professional reputation is of the utmost importance to my career and livelihood” – Norton

Without that information, he said he is “unable to bring [his] claim or obtain the injunctive relied [he] urgently needs to stop the ongoing harassment”.

The presenter added: “My professional reputation is of the utmost importance to my career and livelihood. I rely on my reputation as a broadcaster and public figure whose views are well-known to the public, my employers, and my commercial partners.”

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads, says AI-generated content should be labelled and prohibits deceptive material under its rules on inauthentic behaviour and misinformation.