The Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience Quiz and Game Experience is coming to London

Have you been fascinated by the drama from the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience? Do you wish you’d been able to go and see it for yourself? Well, do we have some good news for you!

The Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience is coming to London! Well, The Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience Quiz and Game Experience to be more precise.

From the makers of Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story as well as Gwyneth Goes Skiing, The Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience Quiz and Game Experience will be set up at The Two Brewers on Thursday 21 March.

Awkward Productions will do their best to bring the bizarre experience to London. Joining Linus Karp and Joseph Martin will be RuPaul’s Drag Race UK alum Kate Butch as well as My Son’s a Queer, (But What Can You Do?)‘s Rob Madge. The team has even teased that HRH Kate Middleton could make an appearance… if she’s found in time! Awkward Productions has also stressed that HRH appearing is unlikely.

As well as promising guests a maximum of one jelly bean each and a “1/4 cup of lemonade included with EVERY ticket!” Awkward Productions has said the event will be “an evening of sweet dreams/nightmares in our Chocolate** Factory.” (**No Chocolate will be present)

“Join the Oompa Loompas in their sweet, sweet meth lab”

In an announcement, Awkward Production has said: “Prepare yourself for comedy so rich, it’ll make a triple chocolate cake look like diet food and silliness so silly, you’ll forget how to even… Quiz and game yourself through the night in teams of up to six – as special guests will pop up like daisies in this garden of chaos.

“Join the Oompa Loompas in their sweet, sweet meth lab, have your photos taken at our Wonka-tastic photo ops with no expenses spared***, rescue the captured Princess and fight the evil UNKNOWN! (***Expenses will be spared)”

The Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience Quiz and Game Experience will take place on Thursday 21 March starting at 19:15pm at the Two Brewers.

Tickets start at £12 and are available here.