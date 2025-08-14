Girls Aloud celebrate 20th anniversary of Chemistry with new single and deluxe album

UK pop legends Girls Aloud are back following their performance at Brighton and Hove Pride last year and their UK Tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their third studio album, Chemistry, with a new single release.

A special deluxe edition of the iconic album is set to release on 26 September 2025, which includes hits like ‘Biology’, ‘Whole Lotta History’ and ‘Long Hot Summer’.

The album will be reissued across 3 CDs, and for the first time on vinyl – including a limited pink vinyl and an exclusive picture disc (the girls know how to treat the gays…).

To celebrate the announcement, Girls Aloud have als blessed us with a newly reworked version of their 2006 hit ‘Singapore’ entitled ‘Singapore (Definitive Version)’.

This version features previously unheard sections, including a new pre-chorus by Sarah Harding, who passed away in 2021.

“You can’t mistake this group’s Chemistry” – Nick Levine, pop commentator

In her memory, remaining members Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh reunited last year for a UK tour entitled The Girls Aloud Show.

Originally appearing on a bonus disc for The Sound of Girls Aloud, the track now joins a collection of previously unreleased and rare material in the deluxe edition.

The deluxe edition includes four unreleased tracks from the band’s vaults: ‘Naked In the Shower’, ‘You Go Too Fast (Demo)’, ‘Watch Me Go (We’re Disco)’ and the updated ‘Singapore’.

Additionally, the 3CD set features remixes by production legends Xenomania, including a club version of ‘Singapore’ from Jon Shave, known for his recent work on Charli XCX’s BRAT album.

Critics and fans alike have long praised Chemistry for its infectious pop hooks, including beloved singles ‘Biology’ and ‘See The Day.’

Pop commentator Nick Levine, who contributes new sleeve notes for the anniversary edition, said in a news release: “Something special happened when Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine, Nicola, and Sarah got together. It’s a rare quality you can’t manufacture, that some bands never possess, and the clue’s in the album title. You can’t mistake this group’s Chemistry.”

Vinyl editions of the deluxe edition will be complete with a four-page insert of previously unseen images from the Girls Aloud archive.

The girls have also dropped a brand-new remix of ‘You Freak Me Out’ produced by Joe Goddard coinciding with the release of Freakier Friday.

You can now listen to the reworked version of ‘Singapore’ across all popular digital platforms. Fans can also now pre-order the album.