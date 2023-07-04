Fire Island’s Bowen Yang announces break from Las Culturistas podcast

Fire Island star, Bowen Yang, has announced he is taking a break from his podcast, Las Culturistas, to deal with personal issues.

Yang, 32, has been presenting the podcast with his co-host Matt Rogers since 2016. The two co-starred in the Hulu/Disney+ gay rom-com, Fire Island.

Posting on his Instagram stories over the weekend, Yang wrote: “Taking a very short break from Las Cultch. Bad bouts of depersonalization are f*cking me up bad, but I am doing my best to get better! Please take care, be soon.”

Depersonalisation is defined by the NHS as “where you have the feeling of being outside yourself and observing your actions, feelings or thoughts from a distance.”

Rogers posted on his own Instagram story on Monday (3 July) to say: “For those asking: Las Cultch will continue while Bowen is on break. Will elaborate a bit more on this week’s episode,” which will feature Glamorous star, Miss Benny.

Yang has been busy of late. Not only has he continued with his podcast hosting duties, he has also been filming for the Wicked movies in the UK. He also appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Las Culturistas releases new episodes every Wednesday.