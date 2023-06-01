Yvie Oddly has slammed Drag Race producers over their alleged poor treatment and “irreparable damage” to contestants.

The 29-year-old drag queen is best known for winning the 11th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2019. She later returned for All Stars 7.

Yvie has previously spoken about competing in All Stars, claiming it was “gruesome” and that producers had “lobotomised” her with the final edit.

“Catching up on [All Stars season 8] and I have two thoughts…” Yvie began her Twitter thread on Tuesday (30 May).

1. These queens are remarkable!

The drag artists are and have ALWAYS been the lifeblood of what makes this franchise great https://t.co/dVpmBdohsu — Yvie Oddly (blue checkmark) (@OddlyYvie) May 29, 2023

She praised the “remarkable” queens and highlighted them as “lifeblood of what makes this franchise great.”

“All the things we love: the looks, the catchphrases, the memes, the drama—it all comes from the queens,” she added.

However, Yvie then took aim at the show’s producers.

“They f**k with real people’s lives, career opportunities and health”

“The producers are often the greediest, most-calculating, capitalist culture thieves,” she continued.

“They f**k with real people’s lives, career opportunities and health. They drive themselves home in their luxury cars when their contestants are sleep-deprived, depressed and DRASTICALLY underpaid for their contributions to the cultural phenomenon.”

Furthermore, Yvie criticised the producer’s justification of “showcasing queer content and creating opportunities” alleging they had caused “irreparable damage.”

2. Yes, I CHOSE to go back for the same reason I CHOOSE to tour: for you. To share more of my art and heart on the biggest (and sadly often the only) platform drag fans care about. If I never got cast I’d still be doing drag because I love it! — Yvie Oddly (blue checkmark) (@OddlyYvie) May 30, 2023

Illustrating her claim, Yvie noted that no drag kings have ever been cast and alleged trans contestants were “barred from being themselves.”

She furthermore added that while she is very thankful for the platform of Drag Race, she’s hopeful for a future where queer people can flourish outside what she claims is a “fake competition to make a few rich old gays richer.”

“I want to see a brighter future for our entire community.”

“Yes I milked the system. No, I don’t regret it. But yes, I want to see a brighter future for our entire community,” she then went on to say.

Yvie adds that the show rests on hypocrisy where they “preach ‘we’re all born naked and the rest is drag’ before condemning someone for their ‘boy body’ (in 2023!) all while cashing in on their catchphrases and trauma.”

P.S. they took over a year to pay me my winnings because they conveniently kept forgetting they owed me 100k 🖕🏽 — Yvie Oddly (blue checkmark) (@OddlyYvie) May 29, 2023

Yvie also added it took “over a year to pay me my winnings because they conveniently kept forgetting they owed me 100k.”

Attitude has approached World of Wonder for comment.