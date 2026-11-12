Empowering trans-led film Voice Shift wins big at British Short Film Awards

Trans-led short film Voice Shift won Best Documentary Short Film at the British Short Film Awards on 8 November 2026, one year after its world premiere.

Exploring the lives of a group of trans women who come together to align their voices and reflect on their gender identities, the film evolves into a powerful exploration of how community shapes identity, survival and social perception.

Created by filmmaker Roberto Duque, Voice Shift features Shy, Heather Kane, Tacey O’Neil, Tahiris Adames, Sylvia/Arcadia, Stephen Davidson, Mollusc Dimension, Stephanie Holmes and Sarah Heap.

Roberto Duque dedicates his British Short Film Award to the trans community

Voice Shift, 2025 by Roberto Duque (Image: Provided) Voice Shift, 2025 by Roberto Duque (Image: Provided) Voice Shift, 2025 by Roberto Duque (Image: Provided) Voice Shift, 2025 by Roberto Duque (Image: Provided) Voice Shift, 2025 by Roberto Duque (Image: Provided) Voice Shift, 2025 by Roberto Duque (Image: Provided)

Duque was there to accept the award alongside contributor Shy.

“I’ve just realised early today that we did the world premiere for this film on the 8th of November 2025, and it’s the 8th of November 2026,” he explained. “It’s such an amazing way to, to end the, well, you know, the festival run.”

He dedicated the award to the trans community, thanking his contributors for sharing their stories with him and, now, the world.

“The community has gone through so much right now, and, and to, to trust me to tell their, to tell an aspect of their story is so important.”

“Being a part of this movie means the world” – Shy accepting the award

Voice Shift, 2025 by Roberto Duque (Image: Provided)

Shy spoke about the honour and what the recognition meant to her as a trans woman.

“Being a part of this movie means the world to me and this means so much to me and my community,” said Shy.

“Like there’s so much hatred towards me and towards my community right now in the papers, on TV, in the government and everything else, and it’s nice to have a bit of positivity.”

Voice Shift wins awards

This is not the first time Voice Shift has earned acclaim, having won seven awards worldwide to date, including Best LGBTQIA+ at the 2026 Sunderland Shorts Film Festival and Best Documentary Short Jury Award at the 2026 Cleveland International Film Festival.

The film premiered at the Aesthetica Short Film Festival in York last year on 8 November.