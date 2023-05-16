Adam Kay addresses season 2 of This is Going to Hurt: ‘Never say never’

This is Going to Hurt creator Adam Kay has seemingly ruled out another series, unless he can come up with another “good idea”.

The seven-parter – based on the writer’s hugely successful memoir about his experiences as a junior doctor – was nominated for four awards at last weekend’s BAFTA TV Awards.

However, in what may serve as disappointment to fans, Adam told Attitude there are no more episodes in the pipeline.

Chatting on the red carpet, he told us there are “no plans” to pen a season two at the moment.

“Never say never, but, no plans” – Adam Kay

But he didn’t completely write it off, adding: “I mean, maybe one day, I’ll have a good idea. But I used up my good ideas for the first season!

“I gave it what I thought was its final ending. Never say never but, no plans,” he added.

Ben picked up the Leading Actor award for his role in This Is Going To Hurt (Image: BBC)

The show focused on the lives of a group of junior doctors who work in the NHS, exploring the emotional effects of working in a stressful work environment.

Ben Whishaw, who plays a fictionalised version of the writer, scooped the ‘Leading Actor’ gong during Sunday’s (14 May) ceremony.

He beat off competition from the likes of Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman and Martin Freeman.

Accepting his award Ben, 42, said: “Oh, goodness me. I really didn’t think that would happen and I love so much every single actor in this category.

“Goodness me I’m overwhelmed. Thank you BAFTA for this, I’m totally honoured.”

During his winners speech, he also thanked co-star Ambika Mod, saying, “You’re my best actor”

It came after the actress, who played Shruti in the series, was controversially snubbed from the ‘Best Actress’ shortlist.

It was a good night for Ben, who also picked up an award for his part in the Queen’s Jubilee Paddington Bear sketch. This won BAFTA’s ‘Must See Moment’, voted for by viewers.