The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey on their ‘very real’ friendship with Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us fans can sleep soundly: Bella Ramsey has confirmed they and co-star Pedro Pascal are best buds.

Bella, whose phenomenal performance as Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us deserves every bit of praise its got confirmed on The Jonathan Ross Show (18 March) that their friendship with Pedro is “very real.”

In the post-apocalyptic drama, Pedro plays Joel who’s tasked with smuggling Ellie across the country as it’s believed she holds the cure to the fungal-zombie outbreak.

On their friendship, the 19-year-old actor said: “It’s very real. Imagine if it was all fake… that would be rough.”

You know her from HBO’S smash hit ‘The Last of Us’, but it is only the start of her acting legacy! Welcome @BellaRamsey 🌟🤩🌟 pic.twitter.com/PaeL25PQHZ — Jonathan Ross Show (@JRossShow) March 18, 2023

“I love him. I miss him,” Bella continued.

Comedian Mel Giedroyc, who joined Bella on the talk show sofa asked about the internet daddy’s whereabouts.

“He’s in Los Angeles living his best life,” Bello responded. “The Mandalorian has just come out so he’s very busy. I still haven’t seen it. I need to watch it.”

Jonathan then asked if the pair had met prior to The Last of Us, prompting Bella to explain though they were both on Game of Thrones they were in different seasons so didn’t meet.

Also during Bella’s appearance on the show, Jonathan complimented their outfit. He labelled the look: “the best we’ve ever had on the show.”

Bella was wearing a nautical Thom Browne grey suit with shorts and high socks. A fashion icon!

On the show, Bella also delivered the heartbreaking news that it’s going to be “a while” before we see them and Pedro in season two.

“I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next,” they explained. “So it’ll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025.”

Though the wait feels long, if the show stays loyal to its video game source, season two will include a substantial lesbian storyline.

The show has been widely celebrated for its depiction of queer stories, in particular episode 3, which centered on the gay love story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

Meanwhile, episode 7 touched on Ellie’s romance with her best friend Riley.

The Last Of Us is available to stream now on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic.