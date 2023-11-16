Switchboard LGBT+ Helpline volunteers on doing Drag Race UK makeover challenge

Volunteers for the Switchboard LGBT+ Helpline have shared what it was like doing the makeover challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Thursday’s (16 November) episode will see the remaining queens take on the mainstay challenge. And this time it will be the helpline’s volunteers lending themselves to the queens to create a drag family likeness.

The helpline is a free national service that provides support to LGBTQ people and has done since 1974.

The five volunteers taking part have shared what it was like stepping into the Drag Race UK werk room.

Peter, Switchboard Volunteer

“Being part of the makeover challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK released an unexpected feminine side of me that I felt I had suppressed for over 60 years!”

Gemma, Switchboard Volunteer

“I hope this episode brings a new generation of service users to Switchboard LGBTQ+ Helpline. I hope they know that there is always someone to talk to, even on the darkest days.”

Xan, Switchboard Volunteer

“To be able to share my own story with RuPaul in service of a cause like Switchboard is an honour and an accomplishment. So many queer people face adversity, and I hope we inspire folks to reach out to Switchboard and believe that they can not only survive but thrive.”

Rodrigo, Switchboard Volunteer

“This experience reminded me that gender can be fun. Drag can change your life really. I’m so proud to be a part of this colourful community and to lend an ear to our service users, who may want to experiment with gender or question their identity.”

Jamie, Switchboard Volunteer

“The value of featuring Switchboard on Drag Race UK can’t be overstated. By sharing Switchboards details, you are potentially creating a safe space in every home where the episode is aired and reaching some of the most vulnerable individuals within LGBTQ+ communities across the country.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs at 9pn on Thursday 16 November on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer.