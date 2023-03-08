Scream VI review: Ghostface’s most terrifying outing yet

It’s only been just over a year since Ghostface returned and terrorised Woodborough once again, and this time he’s followed the new group of survivors to New York City.

The new setting in the big city really adds an element of freshness to a franchise that has been heavily accused of relying too much on the past, with the past two instalments being set in the same town as the original. New York City works well as the movie’s secondary villain as the movie hones in on how frightened and invisible a person can feel in such a huge city… and that’s before being stalked by a masked serial killer.

Scream VI (Image: Paramount)

Scream VI is scary. Probably the most terrifying a Scream instalment has been since the 90s and it includes probably some of the most sweat-inducing set pieces yet, Ghostface does feel different this time round, as directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet (also known as Radio Silence) have not only taken on board the issue fans had with the lack of chase scenes in Scream 5, but have really had some fun with them.

While Scream 5 never looked bad, Radio Silence have also taken extra care with cinematography here. There’s a certain beauty among the violence with some really striking shots. Scream 4’s Vaseline filter thankfully feels like a distant memory.

“Scream VI takes everything fans enjoyed about the previous movie, and turns the heat all the way up”

Luckily, the increased focus on terror doesn’t take away from the tongue-in-cheek core of what makes a Scream film a Scream film, there’s still lots of laughs to be had.

In terms of the cast, despite not needing Sidney as part of the story, Neve Campbell’s presence is still missed to a degree, but the rest of the cast more than make up for her absence. Courteney Cox has her best scenes since Scream 2 – this really feels like the sharp and ruthless Gale that we knew so well. The new cast all have their moments – with Jenna Ortega’s Tara and Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy (who is in Scream’s first-ever *openly* same-sex relationship) both being big scene stealers again.

Mason Gooding, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jasmin Savoy Brown in Scream VI (Image: Paramount)

But it’s Melissa Barrera’s Sam who is the surprising standout here. Not everyone was sold on Barrera in the last movie, her performance fell arguably flat in parts, especially next to the charismatic Jenna Ortega. Thankfully, her character has evolved into a dark, twisted and fascinating leading lady.

There are some minor issues with the plot that can’t be discussed without venturing into spoiler territory, but with a sharp script, an exciting new location and excellent performances all round, Scream VI takes everything fans enjoyed about the previous movie, and turns the heat all the way up. This feels like a blockbuster slasher event as well as a love letter to the previous films and we cannot wait for the next one.

4/5

Scream VI is in cinemas everywhere from 9 March.