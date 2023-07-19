Scott Evans: 8 glamorous photos from Attitude’s cover shoot with the handsome actor

Scott Evans is the shining cover star of Attitude’s latest issue and his glorious photoshoot the eye-catching accompaniment to his Barbie revelations.

Shot by photographer Dennis Leupold, Evans models in a range of elegantly furnished rooms that have a royal touch for the edition, out now.

Scott wears shirt, top and trousers, by DSquared2, shoes, by Ron Dorff. (Image: Photography: Dennis Leupold; Fashion direction: Joseph Kocharian) (Image: Photography: Dennis Leupold; Fashion direction: Joseph Kocharian) Scott wears shirt, shorts and necklace, by Versace, t-shirt, by Calvin Klein, shoes, by Ron Dorff. (Image: Photography: Dennis Leupold; Fashion direction: Joseph Kocharian) Scott wears shirt, shorts and necklace, by Versace, t-shirt by Calvin Klein, shoes by Ron Dorff. (Image: Photography: Dennis Leupold; Fashion direction: Joseph Kocharian) Scott wears jacket, t-shirt and trousers by Dsquared2, jewellery, by Vitaly. (Image: Photography: Dennis Leupold; Fashion direction: Joseph Kocharian)

In his Attitude interview, Evans spoke about the coming out as gay journey that took him a year.

“I came out to my older sister first,” he revealed. “And then my mother, and then my little sister, and then my brother.

“I was very fortunate that I didn’t have any kind of drama or shock,” he also added.

“Kids would be like, ‘Oh, that’s so gay.'”

Evans noted he felt blessed that he has a strong relationship with his family.

“I know stories of somebody saying “I’m gay” and their mother saying “I hate you” and kicking them out.

“Growing up in Massachusetts, we’re also very lucky. Kids would be like, ‘Oh, that’s so gay.’ I think I even said it and then went home and felt sad about it.”

Scott wears jacket and t-shirt, by Levi’s. (Image: Photography: Dennis Leupold; Fashion direction: Joseph Kocharian) Scott wears shirt, shorts and necklace, by Versace, t-shirt by Calvin Klein, shoes by Ron Dorff. (Image: Photography: Dennis Leupold; Fashion direction: Joseph Kocharian)

Evans’ latest cinematic outing is Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated Barbie. In the film, he plays one of several Kens.

After securing the part, Evans shared he “cried very hard, like, I was hyperventilating, proudly crying.”

He added of the project: “Every day was a dream, getting to work with people like Greta and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.”

Scott wears denim jacket, trousers and tshirt, by Dsquared2, jewellery, by The Great Frog, socks, by Ron Dorff. (Image: Photography: Dennis Leupold; Fashion direction: Joseph Kocharian)

Check out the full interview with Scott Evans in the latest issue of Attitude, which is out now.

Photography Dennis Leupold Fashion direction Joseph Kocharian Stylist Luca Falcioni at Opus Beauty Fashion Assistant Tanner Jackson

Barbie is released on 21 July.