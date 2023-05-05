Rylan Clark opens up on how marriage split ‘nearly killed him’

Eurovision host Rylan Clark has opened up on how the breakdown of his marriage “nearly killed him”.

The former It Takes Two presenter shared health struggles last year, shortly after splitting from husband Dan Neal.

The DJ admitted the tough reality of his divorce, having moved in with his mum in the aftermath.

Now, he’s spoken in even more detail about “hitting rock bottom” during a recent podcast appearance.

“I’m not just being dramatic, it was very much trauma” – Rylan Clark

Chatting on How to Fail with Elizabeth Day, he said: “It was really difficult, looking back on it now, it’s awful to sit there and say this but I am almost glad it nearly killed me.

“I am so thrilled I can say that two years on, because I didn’t think I could say that two years on.”

He went on to call the time “extremely traumatic”, adding: “I’m not just being dramatic, it was very much trauma.”

Rylan will be a part of the Eurovision commentary team this year (Image: BBC)

Six foot four Rylan previously revealed he’d weighed under 10 stone, after becoming ill and losing weight after the split.

Rylan continued: “When you get to the point of no return nearly, that’s when you sit there and go ‘now I can see I will never let anything or anyone get me to where I was in that state’.

“I would never let that happen to myself again.”

Luckily, he went on to tell host Elizabeth that he “so much stronger” in the aftermath of his divorce.

“I would like to think the breakdown of my marriage had made me the person I am now. I am really happy with the person I am now and I can sleep very well at night,” he concluded.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk last year, he credited his beloved mum Linda for helping him through the rough patch.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my mum. I stayed with my mum for that whole time… it was almost like I regressed to being a child again, I couldn’t have done it without her,” he said.

How to Fail with Elizabeth Day can be streamed on Spotify.